Late TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer's Reported Boyfriend Posts Montage Video of the Pair on the Day She Died

Dazharia Shaffer's reported boyfriend posted a video of himself and the late, 18-year-old TikTok personality on the day of her death by suicide.

In a video posted to his TikTok on Monday, Mike — who goes by @finessekidmike on the platform, as well as on Instagram — shared a montage of video clips and photos featuring the two of them together, over which a female computerized voice read off text that was written over the footage.

"I still love you. I think it's time for me to let go. Thank you for the memories that we made together," Mike wrote, adding a sad-face emoji. "You are not my person anymore."

"So if we are meant to be, we will find each other again," he concluded, captioning the post, "God bless her and her next."

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Coroner Shane Evans with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that they responded to a suicide death on Tuesday for Dazharia, who was known as "Dee" on TikTok.

Dazharia's father, Raheem Alla — who also goes by Joseph Santiago and Rodney Andry — also confirmed her death in a video on TikTok.

"I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter," he wrote beside a montage of photos together. "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

On a GoFundMe page that Alla created, he said his daughter — whom he lovingly referred to as his "little jelly bean" — died Monday, and suggested that she struggled with her mental health.

"My daughter Dazharia has left us early and has been call[ed] up to fly with the angels," the grieving father wrote. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child."

"She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road," he continued. "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru [sic] this."

"I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean," he added. "Now I come home and you're no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels."

Dazharia's mom, Jennifer Shaffer, also confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post.

"I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going," she wrote. "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ... rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee"