Las Vegas Will Temporarily Allow People to Pay for Parking Tickets with Food Donations

Calling all charitable Las Vegas residents looking to find a silver lining in being issued a pesky parking ticket.

The Las Vegas City Council has unanimously voted to allow people to temporarily pay for tickets with food donations ahead of the holiday season, according to a press release from the city.

The alternative payment option will be eligible for non-public safety parking infractions issued between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16.

Any supplies the city receives will be donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that provides assistance to low income and disabled senior citizens.

Those with unpaid tickets who want to participate can bring non-perishable food items (of equal or greater value to their fine) to the Las Vegas Parking Services Offices within 30 days of the ticket date with a receipt of purchase, according to the press release.

It’s not the first time the city has done something similar: In July, drivers with tickets were given the option of paying them off with school supply donations.

Pens, pencils, erasers, index cards, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, card stock, storage bins, pencil sharpeners, rulers, and sticky notes were all accepted in lieu of payment for tickets received between June 19 and July 19.

The City Council adopted an ordinance in 2016 that allowed occasional periods in which charitable donation were accepted in lieu of parking fine payments.