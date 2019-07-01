Image zoom Getty

A parking ticket in Las Vegas could cost you — a pack of dry erase markers, some copy paper and a pair of scissors — but for a limited time only.

In a unanimous vote, the Las Vegas City Council decided to allow people to pay for parking tickets with school supplies, according to a city press release.

Drivers can settle tickets they receive from June 19 to July 19 by making a donation that must be of equal or greater value to their fine. Supplies must be dropped off at the Las Vegas Parking Services Offices within 30 days of the ticket date with a receipt of purchase.

Eligible donations include pencils, pens, erasers, index cards, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, card stock, storage bins, pencil sharpeners, rulers and sticky notes.

Often when money for supplies run short, teachers and students have to make up the difference. During the 2014-15 school year, 94 percent of public school teachers in the United States reported buying supplies with their own money without being reimbursed, according to the New York Times.

All the donations from the parking tickets will be given to the non-profit Teacher EXCHANGE, which is a “reuse/repurpose/surplus resource center” that provides school supplies to public school teachers in Southern Nevada, according to the organization’s website.

The month-long program comes after the city approved an ordinance in 2016 that would allow occasional periods when donations were accepted in lieu of payment for parking fines.