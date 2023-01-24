Las Vegas Man, 77, Dies After His Own Car Rolls Over Him in His Driveway and Drags Him with It

The driverless vehicle rolled backward down a slope, police said

Published on January 24, 2023 10:38 AM
A 77-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Sunday after his own car rolled over him in his driveway, and dragged him with it, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

The accident took place in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street around 1:06 p.m. local time.

"A driverless gold 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was parked in the driveway and left running," the crash report stated. "The male driver exited the vehicle and was standing behind it when it began rolling backward down the sloped driveway. The male was knocked to the ground, at which point the car rolled over him and began to drag him. The male sustained mortal injuries as a result of the collision."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts, authorities said. His name had not been released yet.

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section, the Police Department said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified, Fox 5 reported.

This isn't the first time a driverless vehicle has killed someone.

According to WPRI, a 53-year-old man was killed by his own car in a Providence, R.I., parking lot in 2017. The accident was caused by leaving the car in "neutral" instead of in "park," police said.

