Victims of the incident range in age from "young juveniles to middle-aged adults," the North Las Vegas Police Department said

9 Dead, Several Others Injured After Speeding Car Runs a Red Light at North Las Vegas Intersection

Nine people are dead and several others are injured following a multi-car crash in Las Vegas, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m. local time, a Dodge Challenger went speeding through a red light and crashed into multiple other vehicles at an intersection, North Las Vegas Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said at a press conference.

Cuevas revealed that the ages of those who died due to the incident range from "young juveniles to middle-aged adults."

The officer also noted that overall injuries for those who survived the multi-car crash range from "non-threatening to minor to serious condition."

Two individuals involved in the incident were transported to a nearby hospital, where one remains in "critical condition." The other, meanwhile, died from their injuries, according to police.

The Dodge Challenger involved in the incident, Cuevas said, was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The owner of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Police noted that "speed is considered a factor" in their investigation and they are currently unsure if "impairment" also played a role.

In total, at least 15 people were involved in the incident altogether, Cuevas confirmed.

According to police, a local coroner is scheduled to release the names, as well as the causes and manners of death, for the victims at a later time.