5 Dead, 13 Injured and 23 Displaced Following Fire at Three-Story Las Vegas Apartment

A two-alarm fire at an apartment building in downtown Las Vegas has left five people dead and 13 injured, officials said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials confirmed the death and injury tolls on Saturday morning, adding that 23 people were displaced after the fire. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and investigators with the Clark County coroner’s office are now investigating the fire, which officials explained is “standard procedure for any fatal fire.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials previously explained that it broke out early Saturday morning around 4 a.m. at the Alpine Motel Apartments, a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas.

Rescue crews reported “multiple people hanging from windows” on the second floor of the building, and noted that some people had jumped out of windows in order to escape the blaze. Officials also reported that there was “heavy smoke” and a “high heat interior” at the scene.

8AM UPDATE: All agencies, @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators, @LVMPD Homicide & CSI & @CCCoroner investigators on scene investigating incident, this is STANDARD PROCEDURE for any fatal fire in @CityOfLasVegas. Total numbers now 5 fatalities, 13 injured, @RedCrossUtahNV 23 displaced. pic.twitter.com/2IFDf54z2D — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019

Officials later said that seven people were taken to the hospital, five of whom were in “critical” condition.

The Utah/Nevada Red Cross was also on the scene assisting those affected by the fire.

According to KTNV, officials said Saturday’s fire was the deadliest apartment building fire in Las Vegas history.