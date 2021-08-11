Largest Single Wildfire in Calif. History Destroys Nearly 550 Homes, Threatens More

Northern California’s massive Dixie Fire is continuing to spread after burning through 501,000 acres

The largest single wildfire in California history is continuing to grow since it sparked last month.

The Dixie Fire, now the largest wildfire in the country, has burned through 550 homes since it began on July 14 in Northern California, according to the Associated Press. It has been fueled by dry conditions and drought conditions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Firefighters have only been able to contain 30 percent of the blaze so far, which has spread to over 501,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reported. In all, the fire has destroyed 1,045 buildings, with 69 other structures having been damaged.

"Low humidity recoveries allowed the fire to continue to burn all night long," Cal Fire behavior analyst Brian Newman said during a Wednesday briefing, as noted by The Sacramento Bee. "Not necessarily really aggressive, but it was still allowing it to burn."

Dixie Fire Credit: David Odisho/Getty

Thunderstorms are expected to move in this week, the organization said in an update on Wednesday.

"Fire remained active overnight due to minimal humidity recovery," it read. "Heavy smoke conditions reduced visibility in the fire area. High pressure continues to build over the incident and will be the dominant feature with predicted thunderstorms moving in this week."

"Crews will continue to construct direct and indirect line to secure the fire perimeter, construct contingency lines in both zones, and provide structure defense in communities at risk," the update continued, in part.

RELATED VIDEO: Drone Pilot Uses His High-Tech Skills to Rescue Animals After Natural Disasters: 'This Is My Calling'

The Dixie Fire has been devastating for many in the state. The blaze swept through the town of Greenville last week, destroying at least 75 percent of the area, home to 800 residents, The Sacramento Bee reported.

"The town is completely gone," resident Eva Gorman told the newspaper. "The town has been devastated and leveled. There's nothing left, almost nothing left of the town."