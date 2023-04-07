Largest Ruby Ever Auctioned, 'Estrela de Fura,' Expected to Fetch Over $30M

One of the largest rubies ever found is expected to sell for over $30.3 million at auction in New York City.

The 55.22-carat gemstone was discovered in 2022 by Canadian firm Fura Gems in Mozambique, Africa, and is named "Estrela de Fura," which means Star of Fura in Portuguese, CNN reported Thursday.

After announcing the gemstone's sale on Wednesday, Sotheby's described the ruby as "exceedingly rare" and "the most valuable and important" ruby ever auctioned.

Sotheby's added they expect to get "in excess of" $30 million for the gem, per CNN. This is partly because rubies are considered among the rarest of all precious stones, the outlet added.

Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Should Estrela de Fura reach its expected price, then it may beat the current highest sale figure for a ruby, which currently stands at $30.3 million for a 25.59-carat ruby sold in 2015 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The ruby, according to Forbes, was cut and polished down to 55.22 carats from an initial 101-carat discovery by Fura. The gem's "vivid red hue" is "known as 'pigeon's blood' — a color traditionally associated only with Burmese rubies," the auction house stated.

Courtesy of Sotheby’s

"Unearthed in July 2022, the astonishing 101-carat rough gemstone was considered by experts as an exceptional treasure of nature for its fluorescence, outstanding clarity and vivid red hue, even in its natural, uncut state," Fura added about the gem on its Instagram page.

"Now seven months after its debut," the site wrote Wednesday, "the Estrela de FURA is back with a breathtaking new cushion cut of 55.22 carats, revealing the stone's most absolute beauty."

Fura added that the ruby "will appear in Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels sale at #SothebysNewYork this June."

Fura Gems' founder and CEO Dev Shetty told CNN that stones of such size and quality are "almost unheard of."

Courtesy of Sotheby’s

"From the in-depth analysis and study of the stone — through the process of cutting and polishing — we have worked with the utmost care and respect for the ruby, recognizing its importance and stature," he added.

The outlet noted that the stone will be exhibited in cities such as Dubai, Singapore and Geneva before making its way to New York City for the Sotheby's auction in June.



Fura Gems and Sotheby's did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.