Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'

Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down.

In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC.

Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports.

"It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through that to find out your spouse is also going to be dealing with that," Carrie Cellini, a family friend, told KNBC.

According to the outlet, Laura's colon cancer has since metastasized into ovarian cancer.

The Tomellosos are the parents of two young boys, 14-year-old Mike Jr., and 10-year-old Matthew, the LAPD Central Traffic Division said in a statement posted to social media.

"During their battle with cancer, which consists of ongoing medical treatments, surgeries and hospitalizations, they have an exhausted challenge in completing simple tasks," their statement said.

"They have been relying on friends, neighbors and church members in making life less challenging with their daily tasks and making their medical appointments, and to make Mike Jr. and Matthew's childhood as positive as possible," the statement continued.

The Central Traffic Division said Matthew is a special needs child and is home-schooled, and works with horses as part of his therapy. They said he can no longer attend therapy sessions due to the health of his parents.

The LAPD set up a Blue Ribbon trust fund account to help raise money for the family. Information on how to donate is available on its website.

"Knowing what type of person he is and a family man, he was a Marine and he's been a police officer for over 25 years and been married over 25 years to his wife," LAPD Officer Bryce Verna told KABC. "And to actually — not one person but two people go through that — it's pretty much lottery odds."

RELATED VIDEO: Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'

"[We hope to] make it as easy as possible for them to function and worry about their treatment and their health, rather than the money aspect of it," Verna continued.

Sgt. Jeanna Quinones told KTLA that 49-year-old Michael can no longer work.

"It's been hard," Carrie Cellini told the station. "They're both down. So, neither of them can really do anything."