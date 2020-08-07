"You are my soulmate. I promise to love you forever and I'll never stop," Officer Valentin "Val" Martinez's partner Megan Flynn told mourners Thursday

Pregnant Partner of Officer Who Died from COVID-19, Says Their 'Fantasy Love Story' Is Now a Tragedy

An expectant mother is in mourning after her partner, a veteran officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, who died of complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officer Valentin "Val" Martinez was preparing to be a father of twins boys with his partner Megan Flynn when he died on July 24 at the age of 45, according to his department and a GoFundMe created in support of his family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Flynn paid tribute to her love in a tearful eulogy during a funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday, ABC 7 reported, saying that their "fantasy love story has turned into a tragic love story."

"But the years we shared together will forever be the best years of my life," she said. "You are my soulmate. I promise to love you forever and I'll never stop."

Image zoom Valentin Martinez (left)

Martinez had been working with the LAPD for 13 years when he was tested positive for COVID-19 in late May, according to a memorial fund set up in his honor. He stayed at home for a week before being admitted to Henry Mayo Hospital in Santa Clarita, California with serious symptoms.

In June, Martinez was transferred to the intensive care unit at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, where he was placed on an ECMO machine "as his symptoms grew more dire" and the officer "fought for his life every hour," a description on the website read.

Martinez's department said he likely contracted COVID-19 while on patrol. He was the LAPD's first sworn officer to die from coronavirus complications.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Says His Final Goodbyes to Wife of Almost 30 Years Shortly Before She Dies of Coronavirus

Martinez is survived by Flynn, who is due in November, his mother and his siblings.

"This has been real hard on the family, especially on my mother, if you knew Val, you’ll know what I’m talking about," his younger brother Ricardo wrote on the family's GoFundMe page.

Martinez's brother-in-law Albert Grajeda told Bakersfield.com that the officer was known for his easy sense of humor.

"He never got offended," Grajeda said. "If COVID-19 can take him it can take any of us."