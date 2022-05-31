LAPD Officer Dies After Experiencing 'Catastrophic Spinal Injury' in Training Exercise
A 32-year-old officer with the Los Angeles Police Department died this weekend days after experiencing severe injuries during a training activity.
LAPD Officer Houston Tipping "suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury" during a training accident on Thursday, May 26, according to a statement from the department on Tuesday.
The LAPD said Tipping, a bike instructor, experienced the injury after falling during a training exercise involving him grappling with another officer. He died Sunday, three days after the accident.
"Officers immediately began CPR and summoned a LA Fire rescue who transported Officer Tipping to USCMC," the statement said. "Despite the extraordinary measures taken by the medical professionals there, Officer Tipping succumbed to his injuries earlier today surrounded by his family."
"As we grieve this terrible loss, our thoughts are with the family of Officer Tipping, his Devonshire Area family, and the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department during this difficult time," the department added.
PEOPLE has reached out to the LAPD for updates.
RELATED: Police Officer and Dad Dies at 35 After Bee Sting Leads to Brain Injury: 'Please Watch Over Us,' Says Wife
In their statement, the department said Tipping was an organ donor, and "over the next few days, his selflessness will save other lives."
According to the LAPD, an investigation into the accident will "identify if any additional measures can be taken to ensure such tragedy is avoided in the future."
"We grieve this tragic loss," Chief of Police Michel Moore said in the statement. "I am proud of Officer Tipping's training classmates that immediately sprang into action, initiating CPR and other life-saving measures as well as the work of the LA Fire Department."
"I'm also grateful for Dr. Kenji Inaba and the incredible medical staff at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center for doing everything they could to save him," he continued.
RELATED VIDEO: College Freshman, 18, Dies from Accidental Fall Hours After Arriving in Mexico for Spring Break
The Los Angeles Police Protective League called Tipping "one of [the city's] young heroes" in a series of tweets on Sunday.
"He loved serving as a police officer," the organization said of Tipping. "He's remembered by his friends & family for how he loved & made people laugh."