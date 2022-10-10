At Least 22 Dead, Dozens Missing in Venezuela Landslides After Unusually Heavy Rains

The tragic events came after days of flooding and impacted Las Tejerías, a town about 40 miles from Caracas, where five streams overflowed

By
Published on October 10, 2022 03:02 PM
Residents search for their missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022
Photo: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Landslides and heavy rains have killed at least 22 people from a single town in north-central Venezuela, authorities said Sunday. A further 52 are missing.

The incident happened in the town of Las Tejerías about 40 miles from the capital Caracas, per The New York Times and multiple outlets.

Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed the tragic death toll in a news conference Sunday, adding "We have lost children, girls, all very regrettable," per The New York Times.

"There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerías" where five streams overflowed, said Rodríguez, according to Associated Press. "We have already found 22 dead people; there are more than 52 missing."

People carry belongings after the losses they suffered in the rains and overflow of the Los Patos ravine (river) in Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, 09 October 2022
Rayner Pena R/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The tragedy occurred after heavy rain started falling on Saturday afternoon and continued throughout the night. According to the Red Cross in Aragua State, around 20,000 homes across the Santos Michelena municipality are affected, with cellphone service and electricity almost completely wiped out.

On Monday, Venezuelan authorities sent drones and canines to the impacted area, according to Major Gen. Carlos Pérez Ampueda, the vice minister for risk management and civil protection, per AP.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweeted pictures of the damage on Monday, one day after he declared it a disaster zone and announced three days of national mourning.

Rodriguez also pledged that the government would provide shelter for families, and support for businesses and farmers impacted by the landslides.

The region is just one of 11 Venezuela states to have suffered an unusually heavy rainy season, reported AP, with 20,000 officials, including rescue workers, being deployed to the affected areas.

"The effects of the climate crisis are causing this tragedy," Ms. Rodríguez said, per The New York Times.

Related Articles
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Guy Fieri Cover Split
Guy Fieri on Making Family His 'First Priority' and His Calling to Give Back: 'I Hope People Say I Helped'
Russia Coal Mine Fire
Russian Coal Mine Explosion Kills Over 50 People: 'My Boy Is Under the Ground Now'
Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting
Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Hurricane Iota
Hurricane Iota Leaves at Least 26 People Dead in Central America, as Area Reels From Eta
Indian Landslide
43 People Killed and More Feared Dead After Torrential Rains Cause Massive Landslide in India
Aug 21, 2021; Dickson, TN, USA; Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn.
At Least 15 Dead and Dozens More Missing After Tennessee Floods, According to Officials
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects.
Manhunt Underway After Mass Stabbing Leaves at Least 10 Dead in Saskatchewan, Canada
Mt. Semaru
At Least 22 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, and Dozens Missing After Volcano Erupts in Indonesia
Jalen Hill #24 of the UCLA Bruins while playing Stanford Cardinal at Pauley Pavilion on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22 After Going Missing in Costa Rica
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Alabama flooding
At Least 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Girl, After 'Unprecedented' Flash Floods in Alabama
Eliza Talal
Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves At Least 8 People — Including 5-Year-Old Girl — Dead
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week