A car was found buried in the yard of a home in one of the wealthiest towns in the country. Now, police are investigating to try and unravel the mystery behind how it got there.

On Thursday around 8:50 a.m. local time, the Atherton Police Department responded to a call about a "buried vehicle that was located during a landscaping project," police said in a news release.

"The vehicle was possibly buried sometime in the 1990s and was buried approximately 4 – 5 feet into the ground," police said, noting that authorities also found unused bags of concrete inside the car.

Although cadaver dogs "made a slight notification of possible human remains," the canines have yet to find any.

Technicians from the San Mateo Crime Lab have been sent to the property to assist with the ongoing excavation of the vehicle.

Police believe the car was buried before the current owners moved in, but did not provide additional details. When asked how police arrived at their conclusions, Atherton Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen declined to comment further, according to the Associated Press.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident, which remain unknown, are currently under investigation.

Atherton, which is located in Silicon Valley, is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., the AP reports.

The property where the buried car was found was bought in 2020 for $15 million, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The newspaper reported that the 12,000-square foot mansion was built in 1990 and was sold for $7.3 million in 2014, and also listed for rent in 2013 and 2014.

Police said the current homeowners are not under investigation, according to the AP.

The Atherton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.