New Lamborghini Worth Over $200K Damaged After Just 20 Minutes on the Road, Police Say

A new Lamborghini ended up damaged on the side of the road in England Wednesday — just 20 minutes after the luxury car left the sales showroom, authorities said.

Police in West Yorkshire tweeted photos from the highway incident, which occurred when a mechanical failure caused the sports car to stop. An “innocent motorist” then hit the new car, which is thought to be worth over $200,000.

“M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist,” the tweet said, adding the hashtag #couldhavecried.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage on the back of the car where it was hit by another vehicle. Part of the highway was shut down while both the vehicles were moved.

The driver of the van that hit the Lamborghini suffered head injuries in the collision, but they were not thought to be serious, BBC News reported.