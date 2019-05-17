A Photographer and His 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Die in Horrific Lamborghini Crash

Image zoom KTLA

On Wednesday evening a 2016 Lamborghini collided at high speed with a 2018 Jeep Cherokee in Los Angeles, killing the young couple in the sports vehicle, KTLA reported.

Joel David White, 25, and his girlfriend, Luiza Vaagnovna Karakhanyan, 19, were driving in Encino when they collided with the SUV while traveling at speeds above 100 mph, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that the impact of the collision caused White to lose control of the car, which eventually slammed into nearby trees that tore the car in half before it burst into flames. White was thrown from the vehicle, and both he and Karakhanyan were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to their social media, the pair were both photographers. White also worked the luxury car rental company that owned the Lamborghini he was driving, and Karakhanyan was a student at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Witnesses at the scene told KTLA that the crash was “horrific” and devastating. White was supposed to pick up his friend, Alexander Lopez, from the Los Angeles International Airport later that night. Lopez also spoke to KTLA and said that he had texted White repeatedly, and found it odd when his friend didn’t call him back.

“I texted him, I texted him and he didn’t get back to me,” Lopez told KTLA. “He’s such a nice guy. Always picks up the phone, and when he doesn’t … he always calls back.”

He later heard of the crash and explained to the outlet that this type of driving wasn’t typical of White.

“It’s not like him to be – he doesn’t usually … drive like that,” Lopez told the outlet. “I don’t know what was going on at the time.”

The unidentified 36-year-old male driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and the LAPD was still investigating the crash as of Thursday evening.