Ice Ice, Baby! 'Beautiful' Ice Shards Pile Up Along Lake Michigan as Frozen Water Begins to Thaw

Spring is finally here, and it seems winter is determined to go with an ice-filled bang!

As Lake Michigan continues to thaw, water underneath the ice has pushed broken sheets up to the surface — making for a stunning sight along portions of the lake, including the South Haven Pier, according to Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Photos taken on Tuesday show the ice shards perched above the water in unique patterns and featuring a blue hue. Approximately 56 percent of Lake Michigan was covered in ice over the winter, according to Today — and experts say the lake is thawing at a rapid pace.

“No ice is safe ice, especially this time of year,” U.S. Coast Guard BMC Grant Heffner said, according to MLive. “The ice is certainly deteriorating and breaking up.”

Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey shared the photos in a Facebook post.

“A spring thaw shatters Lake Michigan into pieces and it’s beautiful,” he wrote. “The water under the ice pushed giant shards of ice into mesmerizing patterns, creating the perfect setup for a breathtaking sight.”

RELATED: Stunning Photos Show Rare Blue Ice as High as Three-Story Building Forming Along Michigan Bridge

Another Facebook user, Debbie Davis Hunt, took a jab at recent chilly weather as she highlighted the photos, writing, “On a beautiful note. Other than our spring weather.”

Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette - MLive.com via AP

Lake Michigan is well known for its beautiful sites both during winter and into spring.

Last year, photographers and nature lovers across Michigan flocked to the Mackinac Bridge to see the stunning blocks of blue ice that had formed around the structure.

The frozen blocks got their blue hue because the lake ice, where Lakes Michigan and Huron met, had no bubbles.

Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP

This allowed for short wavelength light to penetrate and scatter in the water and reflect back through the ice, George Leshkevich, a field scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor, told USA Today.

“In deep, midlake water, where chlorophyll content is low, the reflection of the water can make the ice look even bluer,” he said.

The phenomenon commonly appears in glaciers.