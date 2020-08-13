The flames, which are currently at zero percent containment, are expected to continue their "extreme and aggressive" growth due to extreme heat in the area

Lake Fire Burns Through 10,000 Acres North of L.A. and Continues to Spread: 'A Fire Tornado'

A massive fire has erupted in the Angeles National Forest, prompting Southern California residents to evacuate while over 10,000 acres continue to burn in the area.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has been battling the blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire due to its proximity to Lake Hughes, since Wednesday, according to an incident update on their Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fire officials said the flames broke out north of Los Angeles just after 3:30 p.m., though its cause is currently unknown.

A total of 1,059 personnel responded to the incident, including 173 engines, 13 hand crews, three helicopters and five water tenders, according to the incident update.

Currently, 5,420 structures are being threatened, while three have already been destroyed in the explosive brush fire.

Image zoom Lake Fire in Los Angeles David McNew/Getty

Image zoom Lake Fire in California Mario Tama/Getty

During a press conference, officials revealed that the flames had rapidly spread around the area, with the fire wiping out over 6,000 acres by sundown Wednesday and reaching over 10,500 acres by 7 a.m. Thursday at zero percent containment.

The incident update noted that the flames were expected to continue their "extreme and aggressive" growth due to extreme heat in the Los Angeles area.

"Overnight firefighters continued to provide structure defense with ground crews as well as providing aerial fire suppression," Thursday's report read. "Today, hot air temperatures in the 90s to 100s, lower relative humidity, and drying fuels will bring elevated fire weather conditions to the Lake Fire."

Image zoom Lake Fire in Los Angeles Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Image zoom Lake Fire in California Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire is also "actively burning in an area where the fire history is nearly 100 years old."

Footage captured by local reporters showed the intensity of the flames, which moved quickly and created a "fire tornado" by "sucking everything inside."

"I have never seen anything like this," ABC 7 reporter Veronica Miracle wrote on Twitter alongside the two clips.

Though no injuries have been reported, firefighters ordered mandatory evacuations for residents living in the surrounding areas.

These areas include Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon Road and north of Dry Gulch Road, east of Ridge Route Road, west of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78, north of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road and south of Highway 138.

Those required to evacuate were offered refuge at Highland High School in West Palmdale and the Castaic Sports Complex in Castaic.

Shelters for animal care were also available at the Lancaster Animal Care Center, Palmdale Animal Care Center, and Castaic Animal Care Center, as well as the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for larger animals.

RELATED VIDEO: Couple Survives Deadly California Wildfire by Seeking Shelter in Neighbor’s Pool for 6 Hours

This isn't the first time that the rural northern Los Angeles area has been hit by massive wildfires.

According to ABC affiliate KABC, the Powerhouse Fire burned 30,000 acres in 2013 due to electrical power lines and took approximately 10 days to contain.