Radio DJ Saves Suicidal Man's Life on Air in 'Intense' 30-Minute Call: 'I Don't Want to Die'

A U.K. radio host is being praised for helping to save a suicidal man’s life after speaking with the caller on air for at least 30 minutes.

Iain Lee, host of The Late Night Alternative on the popular talkRADIO, reportedly got a call late on Wednesday from a man named Chris, who revealed that he had overdosed, according to Yahoo!

“He was lying in a street in Plymouth, dying,” Lee, 45, tweeted after the incident. “We managed to keep him online, get a description of what he looked like and was wearing, work out where he was and send an ambulance and police to him. Kept him on the phone.”

for 30 minutes while he got harder to understand. Long periods of silence where I thought he'd died. fuck, that was intense and upsetting. Thanks for your kind words. I really hope he makes it. — Iain Lee – talkRADIO (@iainlee) December 20, 2018

Chris said he was almost 59 years old and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the site. He reportedly told Lee, “I don’t want to die.”

“For 30 minutes while he got harder to understand,” Lee explained in a follow-up tweet. “Long periods of silence where I thought he’d died. f—, that was intense and upsetting. Thanks for your kind words. I really hope he makes it.”

Shortly after, Inspector Kevin Morley, with Devon and Cornwall Police, tweeted that officers had found Chris and were taking care of him.

My officers that attended and are now dealing with the caller. This is a very typical call for us sadly and December is a hard month for many. We will do our best to direct him to long term support. @DC_Police https://t.co/HjIGhopQ7q — Insp Kev Morley (@InspMorley) December 20, 2018

“This is a very typical call for us sadly and December is a hard month for many,” Morley continued in the tweet. “We will do our best to direct him to long term support.”

During the call, Lee took down notes and asked questions to determine the man’s location.

“Chris, I love you brother. You deserve better than this, right? You deserve better than this. Whatever has happened, I promise you it can be sorted,” Lee said as Chris fell silent, according to footage shared by SWNS.

“Whatever has happened, Chris, it can be sorted, brother. I promise you, man. It might not be easy. It might be painful, but it is better than you doing this.”

Officials with Devon and Cornwall Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.