9 Labor Nurses Who Were Pregnant Together While Working at the Same Hospital Have Given Birth

Image zoom Carly Murray

Friends who labor together, stay together — in more ways than one!

Nine labor and delivery nurses from Portland, Maine were all pregnant at the same time, and now all of their babies have been born.

“How’s this for a baby boom? Nine of our nurses (8 of whom are in this photo) are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations!” the Maine Medical Center, where all nine nurses work, wrote on Facebook back in March, along with a photo of the various baby bumps.

In the photo, the mothers-to-be wear matching scrub pants and gray T-shirts and hold up colored paper signs with their due dates.

The experience of being pregnant together brought the coworkers’ relationships with one another even closer.

“We check in with each other daily, even if it’s at 3 a.m.,” one of the new moms, Lonnie Soucie, said to CNN.

Photographer Carly Murray captured some sweet shots of the group earlier this month.

Image zoom Nine labor and delivery nurses from Portland, Maine with their newborns. Carly Murray

RELATED: Moms Celebrate First Day of School with Hilarious ‘Bye Felicia’ Photo Shoot: ‘Me and My Girls!’

“It was so much fun photographing this group of 9 labor and delivery nurses from Maine!” Murray said in an Instagram caption, along with some photos. One photo features all nine babies positioned in a circle, wearing white onesies.

Another shows all the moms holding their respective tots, all with huge smiles on their faces.

“These ladies all work together and delivered their babies between April and July,” her caption continued, expressing gratitude for the nurses’ dedication to their work. “I hope someday these babies know just how special the work their mama’s do is. My kids are 11 and 9 now but I am still so thankful for the L&D nurses that were by my side when I delivered them ❤.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Welcomes Son with Husband Henry Hager: ‘We Are Overcome with Joy’

“It was a pleasure to photograph this group and see the special connection they have. The babies ranged in age from 3 weeks to 3.5 months!” she added.

In another Facebook post shared on Thursday, Maine Medical Center posted some of Murray’s photos, along with some well-wishes for the moms: “Congratulations! We are so happy for you!!”

Soucie told CNN that the crew plans to have “many playdates” for their kids, and have already planned the next get together.