L.A. Supervisor Candidate Reveals Desperate Search for Missing Son in Heartbreaking Campaign Video

A candidate running for the Los Angeles Supervisor position is getting candid about the reasons behind his new policies — and they’re deeply personal.

In a moving video campaign that was shared last Monday, the L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson revealed that his adult son Doug is homeless and addicted to crack cocaine.

Wesson’s wife narrates the video as her husband desperately searches Los Angeles’ notorious Skid Row.

She says, that despite her husband’s busy schedule, he always finds time to go search for their son around Los Angeles and attempt to coax him into rehab.

As seen in the video, the dedicated father, 68, is seen speaking to many people in the homeless community and handing out flyers to see if they can identify Doug or help him find his son.

“He won’t give up on anyone, like a dad who loves his son,” his wife says in the video.

The second clip shows Wesson continuing his dedicated search, while his wife candidly admits how they’ve struggled to come to terms with how their adult son is currently living.

“No one expects their child to end up here,” she says, noting that her husband has expanded supportive services in the area to help those struggling from chronic drug addiction and mental illness.

Finally, Wesson is pointed in the right direction by someone who knows where Doug is — and by the end of the clip, the father-son duo is reunited.

“You pray for a happy ending,” his wife says. “Maybe this time.”

It’s because of that emotional connection that Wesson is choosing to focus his platform and policies on ending homelessness in Los Angeles.

Besides sharing his message, Wesson used the video campaign to highlight several Los Angeles charities that are focused on ending homelessness, including Jenesse Center, Inc., The Weingart Center Association, United Way, and LA CAN.