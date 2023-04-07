Los Angeles News Anchor Francesca Cappucci Dead at 64 of Lung Cancer: 'A Fighter'

Beloved Los Angeles anchor Francesca Cappucci is being remembered as "a fighter" and "a lover of music" after she died of lung cancer.

Cappucci, who was a music reporter for ABC7 in the 1980s and 1990s, died on March 30, her sons shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday.

The message was posted alongside a tribute the news station aired for the late TV star.

"It pains me with profound sadness… Sadness so deep it is almost impossible to write… And painfully hard to comprehend…," the caption, later signed by her sons Ian, 24, and Will, 19, began. "To announce that my best friend, mentor, creative partner, idol, and mother, Francesca Cappucci, peacefully passed on March 30th at 9:32am."

They recalled being "shocked" after learning Cappucci had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic lung cancer on July 18.

"I vividly remember and will never forget the moment I first looked at her with eyes wide open, filled with shock and disbelief after hearing the news," the post continued. "It didn't seem real and almost unfair — unfair because she was so healthy and had never smoked. I asked my mother why out of all people you, but she said why not me? That's who my mother was. She didn't want to tell anyone the news because she didn't want to put the burden on people to feel her pain."

Opening up about her life after the diagnosis, her sons said they worked with Cappucci's loved ones and her doctors at City of Hope to "collectively fight for her in this long and grueling battle by her side each and every single second."

"It was a long and tough battle. I remember telling my mother to picture herself out in the desert and to find that oasis, where she would find relief. She tried until the end. She gave everything."

They praised their mother as "a fighter", writing, "It was an honor, joy and privilege taking care of my mother. I learned so much more of who she already was — a fighter for her children, a fighter of what is right, a fighter of injustice, a lover of music, and those who have known her, a legend in the 80's-90's who made a name of herself to spread stories and interview the most creative musicians in the world."

The brothers ended with, "She has left so much here on earth.. She left such a deep hole that I don't know if it is possible to fill… Even though she is now gone, we carry her and feel her everywhere we go. We love you mom. We know you know where that Oasis is. We will miss you…"

Ian told The Hollywood Reporter that his mother died while at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif.

He added that she was not a smoker and "was an advocate for wellness and ran and exercised every day, that's why [her illness] was such a shock."

During her career, Cappucci left a mark on film director Quentin Tarantino, who named a character in his film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood after her. Lorenza Izzo played the role of Francesca Cappucci in the 2019 project. The luxurious fictional character was also married to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton.

Ian said his mother was "blown away" by the nod, although she and Tarantino had not yet met at the time of her death.

Along with being an iconic anchor, Cappucci played a reporter on multiple TV shows like 7th Heaven, The Colbys, Charmed, Columbo, and The Practice, along with the movie Beverly Hills Ninja, per THR.

She took her skills behind the camera and produced a short film Not Me. Starring Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow, it debuted at film festivals in 2018. She and Ian also co-wrote the movie, the outlet added.

Her obituary shared that she was "surrounded by" her sons and "close friends and family" when she took her final breath. Before taking over the small screen, she got her start on the airwaves at KIQQ radio station in Los Angeles and began delivering public service announcements. After "listeners fell in love with Francesca's voice and name, which were both steeped in beauty and melody," she went to ABC7 for a decade.

There, she interviewed legends like Rod Stewart, David Bowie and Michael Jackson, her obituary noted.

In her personal life, she was a caretaker for dogs and her sons' biggest fan as they pursued their own passions.

She leaves behind her sons, six nieces and nephews, and nine cousins.

"She will always be remembered and loved in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. May her soul rest in peace," her obituary concluded.