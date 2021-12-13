In Kentucky, the 64 confirmed victims range in age from 5 months to 86 years, with six of those individuals younger than 18, according to Gov. Andy Beshear

Ky. Tornado Survivors Speak Out as Death Toll Hits 64: 'I Kept Praying, Please Let Me Get to My Kids'

At least 64 people are believed to be dead and 105 are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear confirmed the latest numbers during a press conference on Monday morning, just two days after the state was hit by an outbreak of tornadoes that started late Friday and ended early Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tornadoes also ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, leaving survivors heartbroken and unsure how to move forward.

"It sounded like the whole house had fallen on top over our heads," Allison Laup, who lives in a rural area of Defiance, Missouri with her husband and three kids, tells PEOPLE.

Samantha Costello, a Kentucky resident who recently learned that her 3-year-old neighbor was killed, recalls of the terrifying moment: "All I kept saying to myself on the highway — because I was literally right in the middle of the tornado driving — I kept praying, please let me get to my kids. Please let me get to my kids.'"

Meanwhile, Jordan Smith, who lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky, says that the top level of his townhome was completely blown off after he took shelter. He had to carry his 100-pound dog on his shoulders while escaping the destruction.

"Honestly, if I had been a couple of minutes slower, I might not be having this conversation," says Smith.

"It's definitely something I've never experienced," says Stephanie Matheny, who returned to her Mayfield, Kentucky home during the storm to save her pets. "It's just devastating... Every time I closed my eyes, I just pictured my home and debris, my [fur] babies underneath the debris."

Tornado damage Damage from the tornadoes in Kentucky | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Of the 64 confirmed dead in Kentucky, Beshear announced that the victims ranged in age from 5 months to 86 years, and six of those individuals were younger than 18. He also noted that 18 of the deceased are currently unidentified.

Addressing the Mayfield candle factory that collapsed on Friday, the governor stated that 110 individuals were inside at the time and 94 are believed to be alive and accounted for. Eight are confirmed dead, while another eight are currently missing.

Fatalities in other states have also added up. In Illinois, six people who were inside an Amazon warehouse died, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Twenty others were trapped inside the Arkansas nursing home, where at least one person was confirmed dead and at least five were injured, CBS affiliate KIRO reported, citing the Craighead County Coroner.

Beshear emphasized on Monday that Kentucky's counts were considered "fluid" and the numbers may change in the coming days and weeks as crews sift through the debris, which the governor described as a "mountain of waste."

Structurally, Beshear said "thousands of homes were damaged, if not destroyed" across 18 counties in Kentucky and that "it may be weeks before we determine the levels of destruction."

Joan Turnbow, who lost her entire home in Dresden, Tennessee, tells PEOPLE: "We've just been trying to salvage what we could, but everything's like a total loss. We lost all our vehicles, everything. Everything's ruined. So we're pretty much going to be having to start all over."

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities. Damage from the tornadoes in Kentucky | Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty

On Saturday, Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and activated 181 guardsmen from the National Guard in response to the tornado devastation.

National and local officials have since been helping clear debris, restore power and cell service and search for survivors, in what Beshear called "the most rapid response by the government in the history of the United States."

"I'm not doing so well today. I'm not so sure many of us are," Beshear said on Monday. "We're gonna keep putting one foot in front of the other and push through this... to the people of western Kentucky, we're not going anywhere. We're gonna be with you today, we'll be with you tomorrow, and we're gonna be there with you to rebuild."

While authorities across the states work to confirm the exact death toll, some of the victims have already been publicly identified.

In Kentucky, Graves County Deputy Robert Daniel and District Judge Brian Crick were confirmed as two of the victims, according to CNN.

Daniel, a 47-year-old father and grandfather, was working his first night shift at the candle factory, supervising inmates on a work-release program, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Severe Storms Leave at Least 18 Dead After Tearing Through Southern States

Crick, a judge in the McLean and Muhlenberg counties, was a father of three who lived in Bremen, according to Kentucky.com. He was at home with two of his children and his wife when the tornado swept through.

His 17-year-old son, 16-year-old daughter and wife are being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

In Illinois, the Edwardsville Police Department identified the six victims inside the Amazon warehouse as Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis; Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois; and Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois.

According to CNN, Cope was a U.S. Navy veteran who would've turned 30 in just a few weeks.

His mother, Carla Cope, told the outlet her son was "a really good kid" who was "big-hearted" and "would do anything for anybody."

On a GoFundMe page set up for Austin's family, the 26-year-old was remembered as "a beautiful soul, loved by all who met him" and a "hard-working, kind" individual.

His grandfather, Billy McEwen, tells PEOPLE that Austin was a "great, great person."

"He never bothered anybody," Billy says. "He helped whoever he could."