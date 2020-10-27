Ky. Teen Working at Kroger Helps Pay Elderly Customer’s Bill: ‘I Wanted to Help the Guy’

"Just treat people the way you want to be treated [and] always help out if someone needs," Teo Jordan said

Teo Jordan was bagging groceries at his part-time job when he overheard an elderly customer’s dilemma: the man didn’t have enough money to pay for his food.

Jordan, a high school senior, took it upon himself to offer up the cash, handing over $35 to ensure the man didn’t go home hungry, according to ABC affiliate WCPO.

“He came to the line with the groceries, only $100, and I was just thinking, I’ve got $35 in my pocket, I’m just going to give to him [to] get all the groceries he wants,” Jordan told the outlet.

“I saw that he didn’t have the money for all the groceries that he wanted, so the cashier told him to put some back,” he added to NBC affiliate WLWT.

The 18 year old only recently started working as a bagger at the Kroger in Covington, Kentucky, and got the gig in order to help out his family and start saving up for a car, WLWT reported.

“I wanted to help the guy,” he said. “Just treat people the way you want to be treated [and] always help out if someone needs.”

Jordan’s mom Stephanie Burton told the outlet she was exceptionally proud of her son for putting into action the lessons she’d taught him as a child.

“I am proud of Teo. I’m overwhelmed with joy,” she told WLWT. “You try to instill in your kids right and wrong but you don’t know if they comprehend it, so, I’m proud of him. He was listening.”

“He gave him an extra couple of meals that he probably didn’t have. We just need to be human again,” she added.