Colorado Authorities Downgrade Evacuations After Wildfire Posed 'Imminent' Threat to Residents

Colorado authorities have shifted their mandatory evacuations to voluntary as they get work to extinguish a wildfire that broke out in the northern part of the state.

The Kruger Rock Fire first started on Tuesday morning in an area of "very steep terrain" in Estes Park, according to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the flames broke out after high winds in the area blew a tree onto a nearby powerline, causing it to arc and catch fire.

Gusting winds and low relative humidity caused the fire to rage on, quickly spreading beyond the area and posing threats to nearby homes and businesses, per their release.

In an update on Tuesday morning, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuations for residents living south of the Boulder County line, west of Highway 36 to Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs, and in Meadowdale "due to immediate and imminent danger."

Kruger Fire The Kruger Rock Fire | Credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

An update extended the mandatory evacuation to residents and business occupants living in the Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area on the east side of Highway 36.

"Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business," authorities wrote. "Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety but also allows emergency crews better access to the area."

Evacuation sites for animals and residents were set up by the county and the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado in the wake of the announcement, according to CBS affiliate KCNC. The Estes Park Event Center and Estes Park Fairgrounds were both listed as sites, the outlet reported.

While officials were working to extinguish the flames, one of their single-engine tanker planes crashed south of Estes Park around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office announced.

It took approximately three hours of searching before authorities could find the plane wreckage near the south end of Hermit Park. Sadly, both the pilot and passenger died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Their identities have not yet been released.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff's office said.

By Tuesday evening, the Kruger Rock Fire had burned through approximately 133 acres and was only 15% contained, according to the updated press release. No structure damage was reported.

Fire crews remained on the scene overnight to monitor the fire — which saw wind gusts reach up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) — and resumed operations on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. local time.

By that point, the NWS said it was "much cooler" in the area due to a cold front that had come in, bringing light snow. Humidity eventually dropped into the 20s and gusty winds blew at around 25 mph, according to the NWS.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that they had downgraded evacuations from mandatory to voluntary for residents and business occupants living in the area south of Meadowdale Lane, along the west side of Highway 36 and south to the Boulder County line.

"Residents in that area may return home," they wrote in a Facebook update. "Those [who are] in voluntary evacuation areas should be prepared for mandatory evacuations if the fire behavior changes."

Highway 36, which was previously closed between Estes Park and Lyons, was also re-opened as authorities got on top of fire conditions.