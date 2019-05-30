A Florida school district has apologized to a high school valedictorian after she was abruptly barred from delivering a speech that mentioned immigration during the commencement ceremony.

Kriya Naidu wore her cap, gown and several medals as she delivered her valedictory speech in a YouTube video — after she was not allowed to speak at Orlando’s University High School graduation on Tuesday. She said she was told the morning of the event that she was barred from giving her speech with no explanation.

“I was completely shocked they would take away this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” Naidu told WOFL.

In the speech, Naidu thanked her family and friends, praised her family’s success after moving to the U.S. from South Africa, and recalled memorable moments from her high school career.

Many have speculated that school officials made the decision because Naidu wrote about immigration in her speech. However, Naidu has said she was never given a clear reason, tweeting on Wednesday, “I would like to clarify that the exact reason I was not allowed to speak at graduation is not clear. I was told it was because they didn’t trust me to stick to my script, although I gave them no reason to doubt me.”

Michael Ollendorff, a spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools, tells PEOPLE that “immigration was never a topic of concern in the student’s speech.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, OCPS officials said the district is “reviewing its commencement practices for improvements.”

“The district has apologized to the Naidu family. The School Board and Superintendent were not aware of the controversy prior to University High School’s graduation ceremony,” the statement continues. “Kriya has been invited to give her speech at the next school board meeting and to have it professionally recorded and posted to the district’s website and shared on social media platforms.”

University High School officials declined to comment on the matter.

Naidu told WOFL that she worked hard on the speech for weeks before submitting her draft to school officials in April. She said they asked her to remove three jokes, which she did and assumed all was well. But just days before she was set to give her address, the assistant principal asked her to pre-record the speech.

“He wouldn’t tell me why I had to pre-record the speech. But I was not able to do it because it was so last minute,” she said. “Friday I had AP exams in the morning and work in the afternoon.”

On the morning of the ceremony, Tuesday, Naidu was told she wouldn’t be allowed to give the speech, she said. Additionally, Naidu said, she was not called first to walk across the stage, as is the custom for valedictorians at the school, and the presenter even mispronounced her name, she told WOFL.

“I got my diploma, walked across the stage and decided to leave, I was so mad,” she told the station. “I didn’t want to be there anymore. I was too upset.”

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani sharing Naidu’s video in a tweet.

“As a proud @UHScougars_OCPS graduate, I’m surprised that our 2019 Valedictorian wasn’t allowed to give her commencement speech. I’m honored to help share her words via this link w/you,” Rep. Eskamani wrote.

In an initial statement, Orange County Public Schools officials said: “Orange County Public Schools is proud of its Class of 2019 and its valedictorians who challenged themselves throughout their high school years. Valedictorians are role models to their peers and their speech is a moment of inspiration and celebration. University High School administrators worked closely with the valedictorian providing her guidance after reviewing her speech. She was then given the opportunity to pre-record her speech as is the practice in some of our high schools. We were disappointed that she chose not to do so. We wish her and the Class of 2019 much success in their future.”