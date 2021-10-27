Sabrina Cohen was 14 and on her way to a party with friends when the car she was riding in crashed near her home in Miami Beach, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down.

"Nothing was the same after that," says Cohen, who endured multiple surgeries and spent two months in intensive care.

In the years that followed, Cohen, now 44, threw herself into advocacy work, running a nonprofit, the Sabrina Cohen Foundation, and promoting stem cell research for spinal injuries. But one thing she never did — because it was impossible to navigate her heavy wheelchair through the sand — was return to her favorite place.

"I grew up a beach girl," she says, "but it became a no-go zone."

All that changed in 2013, when Cohen realized there were countless people like her who love the ocean but can't access it. By 2016 she'd persuaded the city of Miami Beach to let her host twice-monthly beach days for disabled individuals, children and veterans with special needs, and the elderly. Nearly a hundred volunteers, including physical therapists and lifeguards, show up for the event, where participants can navigate the sand on temporary platforms and with specialized equipment, allowing them to swim, snorkel or lounge on the shore.

"The freedom of being in the ocean is such a beautiful experience," says Cohen, who is currently raising funds to build a state-of-the-art $10.5 million adaptive park for the disabled. "I don't want to say that I was injured for this reason, but this is my purpose now."