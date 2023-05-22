'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California

"Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion," a family member shared on a fundraising page

By
Published on May 22, 2023 06:10 PM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
Casey Rivara. Photo: gofundme

A California man was struck and killed by a car last week after helping a group of ducks cross the road.

The man, identified by family members as Casey Rivara, pulled over at the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard at about 8:15 p.m. local time on Thursday to help the animals safely maneuver across the street, according to a press release from the Rocklin Police Department (RPD).

A teenage driver, who was traveling eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard, struck the man while he was standing in the roadway, the RPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, police said. The driver remained at the scene, but has not been arrested or charged.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the RPD.

The man was "driving his children home" after swim practice "when they saw a mamma duck and ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection," his aunt wrote on a GoFundMe created to help the family.

"Casey got out of the car to help the ducks safely across the road. However, when he was heading back to the car, he was tragically struck by a car," the family member added in a message shared on the page, which has raised over $40,000 as of Monday.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
Casey Rivera and family. gofundme

A 12-year-old boy who witnessed the collision told NBC affiliate KCRA-TV that people in the area had applauded the man for his act of kindness before he was hit.

"Everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," said the boy.

On Friday, flowers and rubber ducks were left at the scene in a makeshift memorial, according to CBS outlet KVOR.

Rivara is survived by his wife Angel, "the love of his life," and their "two beautiful children."

"Family was Casey's world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children's school. He loved working at the school as he was able to positively impact other children," his aunt wrote on the fundraising page.

"Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father," the family member added. "Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion."

