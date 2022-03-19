The PepToc hotline offers words of encouragement from schoolchildren to callers and has proved massively popular

Schoolchildren Give Sweet Pep Talks on New Hotline You Can Call Now: 'Pure Joy'

In need of a smile? Try calling 707-873-7862.

Dialing the number will connect callers to a hotline called "PepToc," which features pre-recorded messages from a group of California schoolchildren who are offering advice and encouragement to anyone in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you're feeling mad, frustrated, or nervous, press one," a PepToc message greets those who dial the hotline.

"If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press two," it continues. "If you need a pep talk from kindergarteners, press three. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press four."

Those who would like some life advice in Spanish can if they press 5.

Some of the children's messages include:

— "If you're frustrated, you can always go to your bedroom, punch your pillow or cry on it. And just go scream outside."

— "If you're nervous, go get your wallet and spend it on ice cream and shoes."

— "If you're mad or frustrated, you can do what you want to do best."

Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss, two teachers from West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, are behind the program.

"We wanted to do a project that was going to be simple enough to do and call on kids to think about what they wanted to say in the world, to uplift other people," Weiss told The Guardian.

"And as we all know, we've been going through a lot these last few years. So we wanted to do something really simple but profound," she added.

Martin told The New York Times that the messages can help many people, including those who are having a difficult time coping with the world events of the last two years.

"I think we're a grieving world right now," she told the Times.

"The pandemic, the war in Ukraine — it's all still very raw, and we've never had the time to emotionally recover," she added. "But to hear the pure joy from kids is extremely comforting."

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Incredible Couple Who Adopted 5 Siblings in Foster Care & Reunited Them with a Forever Home

The teachers hope their students will realize something they may carry for the rest of their lives: that they can change someone's day for the better with a few short words.

"I hope that the kids take this experience with them forever," Martin told the Times.