Kim Kardashian Surprises Health Care Workers at USC Hospital with Dozens of Roses

The mom of four donated the bouquets from a recent photo shoot with photographer Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian West is showing her appreciation for the frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mom of four had a sweet surprise for the health care workers at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, California, on Tuesday, donating bouquets of flowers from a recent photo shoot with photographer Jeff Leatham to brighten their day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hospital posted photos of the dozens of pastel pink roses on Instagram, thanking the pair for the gesture.

"Lovely bouquets of flowers donated to frontline healthcare workers by Kim Kardashian West," the hospital wrote, adding the hashtag "#rosesmakemehappy."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy USCVHH

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy USCVHH

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy USCVHH

This isn't the first time Kardashian West, 40, has shown support for those impacted by the virus.

Last year, through her shapewear company SKIMS, she donated $1 million to families in need due to the pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, we're restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic," she said in a statement at the time.

In November, Kardashian West organized a conversation between other celebrities and Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the ongoing pandemic and how they could best offer their voices and support.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Recalls Quarantining Away from Daughter True, 2, After COVID Diagnosis

"It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds," Fauci, 80, told CNN. "I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication."

Speaking about the Zoom call, Fauci said the participating celebrities have "megaphones" and "could get the word out about staying safe."

"Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts," he told CNN. "I could say to them, for example, it's important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say 'wear a mask' and it goes out to an additional couple of million people."