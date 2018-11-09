Kim Kardashian Forced to Evacuate Her Home as Fire Sweeps Through Her Hidden Hills Neighborhood

Kim Kardashian-West was forced to grab much of what she could in an hour and flee her home on Thursday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills property to find that her neighborhood was under threat from a wildfire that was burning out of control.

Kim, 38, had originally filmed the flames from her private jet only to find on landing that those flames were part of the Woolsey Fire burning near hers and Kanye West‘s compound.

Sharing the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories, Kim explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to “pray for Calabasas.”

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

Kim thanked the first responders for keeping the community safe before recording the firetrucks and police cars driving down her neighborhood’s streets.

“They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes,” she said in the video as she watched on from her car.

The widespread fire also impacted surrounding areas including Calabasas, where Kim’s sister Kourtney lives. Kourtney also chose to evacuate.

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight,” she wrote alongside a photo of her car trunk packed with bags.

On Thursday night, the City of Calabasas tweeted that the Woolsey Fire — which was sweeping through the area earlier in the day — had “grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment.”

Because of its growing intensity, areas north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindera Canyon were under mandatory evacuation orders.

The #Woolsey Fire has grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment. @LACoFD has ordered a mandatory evacuation in all areas north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindero Cyn. A voluntary evacuation remains in effect for Calabasas areas south of the 101 pic.twitter.com/6PzFCxdbzP — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

A separate fire in Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks — the community which was still reeling from the mass shooting Wednesday night leaving 13 dead — was also threatening homes.

One of those evacuating that area was actress Alyssa Milano, who told fans on Twitter, “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.”

“(Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer),” she added.

Meanwhile, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the entire town of Paradise was ordered to evacuate.

The Weather Channel also reports several people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.