Kim Kardashian 'Felt Comfortable' with Pete Davidson Going to Space — But Reveals Why It's Not for Her

Kim Kardashian has a very important reason why she won't be signing up for a trip to space — actually, she's got four of them.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman shared her thoughts about intergalactic travel.

At the time, her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson was set to join Blue Origin's 20th mission to space. Although he ultimately didn't end up going, Kardashian shared that she initially had her misgivings about the trip.

"Jeff Bezos invited Pete to go to space," she remarked. "I really can't believe it — that he's gonna go. It seems like such a scary concept to me."

Kardashian shared how she remembers the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986, which killed all seven astronauts aboard — and she couldn't help but feel a little nervous about the idea of going to space.

"I remember sitting in my kitchen with my dad, with my sisters," she said. "I remember what that felt like and my parents crying."

"It's really scary," she added.

However, a conversation with Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, helped Kardashian feel better about space travel.

"After talking to Bezos about it and hearing how safe it is and all the testing and everything they do, I felt comfortable with [Pete] going," she said.

And while she said she theoretically would go to space, it would never work from a practical standpoint.

"If I didn't have four kids, I would absolutely go," said the SKIMS founder, who shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West.

Blue Origin announced in March that the former Saturday Night Live star was "​​no longer able to join" the mission to space as the date for the flight had changed.

Days later, the company announced that a scientist who helped develop the company's rocket ships would take his place.

"On March 29, #NewShepard Chief Architect Gary Lai will fly on the vehicle he's spent 18 years designing, developing, testing, and flying," the company wrote on social media at the time.

"We can't wait for Gary—a friend, mentor, and hero to all of us—to become Astronaut Gary Lai," they added.

Kardashian and Davidson, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, split in August after nine months of dating.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu