Kim Kardashian was all set for Pete Davidson to go to space earlier this year — but, unfortunately, things didn't work out.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman broke the news to her family that her then-boyfriend, who was originally set to join Blue Origin's 20th mission to space in March, wouldn't be making the trip after all.

"Are you excited that Pete's going to space?" asked her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

"I don't think it's happening," the mother of four replied, explaining that "the flight got moved to a different date so there's scheduling conflicts" with a movie he was working on at the time.

Although the situation was beyond the King of Staten Island actor's control, Kardashian said she couldn't help but feel bummed for him.

"It sucks," she remarked. "I'm sure there's nothing more Pete would love than to get off of this planet right now and would love to go to space to go away from everyone."

Although Kardashian didn't go into specifics in the episode, her ex-husband Kanye West had publicly attacked her relationship on social media and in the press around that time. Weeks before the trip to space was scheduled to take place, the rapper also sparked controversy with a music video for his song "Eazy," which appeared to show Davidson being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive by West.

Ultimately, although not going to space may have been disappointing, Kardashian pointed out that in real life, things don't always work out.

"I mean we're just filming our real lives, sometimes it's not the perfect ending," she said, adding later, "I just feel bad."

Blue Origin announced in March that the former Saturday Night Live star was "​​no longer able to join" the mission to space as the date for the flight had changed.

Days later, the company announced that a scientist who helped develop the company's rocket ships would take his place.

In last week's episode, Kardashian shared that wrapping her head around the idea of Davidson's trip was a journey itself.

"It seems like such a scary concept to me," she said, explaining that having lived through the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986, which killed all seven astronauts aboard, she couldn't help but feel a little nervous.

Ultimately, a conversation with Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, helped Kardashian feel "comfortable" with the idea of Davidson's trip. However, she went on to share that going to space wasn't in the cards for her anymore.

"If I didn't have four kids, I would absolutely go," said the mother of four, who shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with West.

Kardashian and Davidson, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, split in August after nine months of dating.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.