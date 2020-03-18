Kids Whose Parents Are Hospitalized with Coronavirus 'Do Not Fully Grasp' the Situation, Dad Says

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

A Georgia father of two who spoke out about his and his wife’s experiences battling COVID-19 is urging others to take the illness seriously before it’s too late.

Kyle Abernathy, 34, tells PEOPLE he and his wife April, 35, had no major underlying health conditions when they were diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month. Still, the two ended up hospitalized, with April’s condition so severe that she currently requires a ventilator and sedation.

Now Kyle — who has since been released from Kindred Hospital in Rome, Georgia, and is in a mandatory two-week quarantine — has a message for Americans as he continues to focus on his recovery.

“It is a very real virus and it is not a political ploy,” he tells PEOPLE. “Several people we know and love are affected by this virus and it is time for our nation to listen to the directives to stay home and practice social distancing. But my faith in God assures me that this virus won’t last forever and God will take care of us.”

Image zoom April and Kyle Abernathy GoFundMe

Kyle, who works as the principal of Cave Spring Elementary School, says his symptoms of a severe cough and fatigue started on March 1, while April’s came a few days later.

However, because both were “healthy individuals” who rarely visited the doctor, they assumed it was simply a case of the flu — an illness Kyle notes he even tested positive for at a local urgent care.

But when their conditions didn’t get better, the parents of two went to the hospital and took a test to determine whether they had COVID-19. Three days after the test was administered, Kyle says he and April learned their results were positive.

“My first thought was, ‘Where did I get it?’ and [my] second thought was, ‘I [am] worried about all of the people at my school who came into contact with me,'” Kyle recalls. “It was surreal, much like a drama on TV. We never traveled and did not think much about the coronavirus until we got it.”

Kyle adds that their loved ones, including their 8-year-old daughter Amelia and 6-year-old son Corban, were also stunned to learn of their diagnosis.

“Initially, they were worried, then shock set in to see how hard the virus was on our bodies,” he says. “Our kids understand we are sick but do not fully grasp the magnitude of April’s illness.”

While Kyle’s case of the virus brought on coughing fits and difficulty breathing that required him to be on oxygen around the clock, April’s condition has been worse and prompted doctors to transfer her from Kindred Hospital to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

“[Her] recovery will be slow as she has been on a ventilator and sedation since she was hospitalized,” Kyle shares. “However, as of Tuesday, they are working on weaning her off of sedatives and she is currently only requiring 50% oxygen.”

To help the family cope with their growing medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign was created on their behalf — something Kyle says has been “the most profound thing” that their community has done for them in this trying time.

“People we don’t even know are giving,” he explains of the fundraiser, which has raised over $16,000 so far. “It gives me faith to know that our community loves is and believes in us.”

Meanwhile, GoFundMe.org, the company’s non-profit and advocacy arm, has launched a fundraiser that offers support for organizations and individuals affected by coronavirus, the platform said in a statement provided to PEOPLE on Friday.

“By donating to the GoFundMe.org general relief fund, the donation supports many individuals who have started fundraisers on GoFundMe related to this pandemic, and organizations dedicated to serving the people,” the company said. “Donations to the general relief fundraiser of GoFundMe.org, a United States charity, are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law, and will broadly support communities impacted by coronavirus.”

As he makes gradual strides with his health and waits for his wife to eventually join him at their home, Kyle says being quarantined is “extremely lonely” but notes he is leaning heavily into his faith during this time.

“I am very tired and get winded when I move around. But I’ve already washed two loads of clothes and I am beginning to clean up around the house,” he shares. “As for us, we are going to take things slowly… we are trusting an unknown future to an all-knowing God!”

“I was first worried and aggravated because I don’t like being sick. I am by nature a person on the go,” he adds. “But now, my emotions are leading me to be hopeful, to have faith, and find ways to uplift myself and others.”

Kyle also wants to remind others to take the CDC’s recommendations of social distancing seriously to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Social distancing is not about you. It’s about the people who have compromised immune systems, the elderly, and those who are already susceptible to illness,” he explains. “I urge people to heed the warnings and stay home as long as we are asked to.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 7,047 people in the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus, and 121 people have died, according to the New York Times.

“This is a time to reconnect with God, family, and friends. Though we may be distant from each other, we still have technology and social media. It really is easy,” he continues. “People need to realize this is real and it can happen to anyone — we are proof.”