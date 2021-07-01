Meet the Kids of Billionaire Tech Titans: Eve Jobs, Jennifer Gates and More
These offspring were born into tech royalty — and have pursued their own careers outside of Silicon Valley
Eve Jobs
The youngest child of late Apple founder Steve Jobs and billionaire investor Laurene Powell Jobs is a 23-year-old recent Stanford University graduate, accomplished equestrian and part-time model. She went Instagram official with boyfriend Harry Hudson on Jan. 23.
She has three siblings: Lisa, 43, Reed, 29, and Erin, 25.
Jaime Xie
The only daughter of billionaire Ken Xie — who built the first firewall and VPN and is the founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Fortinet — is already creating her own empire ... a fashion empire. The 23-year-old fashion influencer has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and is making almost $100,000 a year from brand collaborations and partnerships, according to Insider. She's also one of the stars of Netflix's Bling Empire.
Jennifer Gates
The oldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates and founder of international show jumping facility Evergate Stables is gearing up for her wedding to professional equestrian Nayel Nassar. She's an MD candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and a Stanford graduate.
Jennifer, 25, spoke out on Instagram following news of her parents' divorce in May, asking for privacy during "a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."
Phoebe Gates
The youngest child of Bill and Melinda Gates recently graduated high school and will be attending Stanford in the fall. She's also gearing up for older sister Jennifer's wedding. Phoebe, 18, posted a photo of her and Jennifer on Instagram in June 2021 and captioned it, "The bride to be."
The sisters are also siblings to brother Rory, 22.
Maxima and August Zuckerberg
Co-founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan share two daughters: Max, 5, and August, 3. Their tech billionaire parents like to give life updates on Facebook, on anything from what the girls were for Halloween to when big sis Max helps Auggie unlock a new skill.
X AE A-Xii
Telsa CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is father to five sons with ex Justine Wilson and shares his youngest baby boy X with singer Grimes. X AE A-Xii is only 1 year old, but he's already invested in Dogecoin, thanks to dad.
David and Megan Ellison
The children of billionaire Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison each have their own stake in Hollywood. David, 38, is a producer and founder of Skydance Media, which is responsible for films such as True Grit, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jack Reacher and more. Megan, 35, is also a producer and founder of Annapurna Pictures, which put out films like Booksmart, Bombshell and Hustlers.
Alexa Dell
The Dell heiress, whose father is Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and siblings are Zachary, Juliette and Kira, grew up in Austin on an enormous estate dubbed "the castle." She's become the most visible member of her private family, with more than 46,000 followers on Instagram and a tech consulting business that includes dating app Bumble as a client, according to Insider. Alexa got engaged to millionaire Harrison Refoua in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.
Juliette Dell
Younger sister Juliette graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2019 and loves her mini bernedoodle, Poppy. She also has a passion for horses and riding competitively. The most recent position she held per LinkedIn was as an equestrian/event planning intern at Hermès for three months in 2018.