Siblings Who Went Viral After Crashing Dad's on-Air BBC Interview 6 Years Ago Look All Grown Up

"My family and I [are] flattered by your kindness," political analyst Robert E. Kelly wrote alongside a set of photos shared on Twitter

Ingrid Vasquez
March 15, 2023
Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday. Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Robert E. Kelly/Twitter
Photo: Robert E. Kelly/Twitter

A brother-sister duo who went viral after crashing their dad's live interview six years ago look all grown up!

In 2017, Robert E. Kelly — a professor of political science at Pusan National University — was participating in a live BBC News interview about the impeachment of South Korean president Park Geun-hye when his then 4-year-old daughter Marion and then 9-month-old son James unexpectedly came into his home office.

As the interview continued, Marion could be seen dancing in the room as she played with a toy. As her dad attempted to keep her at bay, James rolled in on a walker causing his wife to burst into the room — while the interview was still being conducted — to grab her children.

The viral moment, which now has 54 million views on YouTube, ended with Kelly apologizing as his kids could still be heard from outside the room.

Making light of the interview's sixth anniversary, Kelly took to Twitter Tuesday to provide an update on his family while jokingly referring to himself as the "BBC dad."

"Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday," he wrote alongside photos showing him and his wife standing next to their two children.

"Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me bc of the video. My family and I [are] flattered by your kindness," added Kelly.

The snaps show James looking dapper as he matches his dad's formal attire, wearing a long-sleeve white dress shirt underneath a black vest. His sister was also dressed for the occasion in a sparkling pink dress as she held a bouquet of yellow roses.

"People often ask me and my wife what it has been like to suddenly become virally famous. It has mostly been fun, and sometimes weird," shared Kelly in a self-written essay published a year after the 2017 interview.

"As work becomes more flexible due to smartphones, super-light laptops, the cloud, and so on, it increasingly follows us home," added Kelly while speaking to the reaction from parents.

"I do a lot of my job from my home office, including most of my TV appearances. Many of the comments we received were from parents who had had similar experiences, such as locking themselves in the bathroom so their kids could not interrupt a radio interview."

"These reactions were positive and empathetic," he shared. "We were very moved by them."

