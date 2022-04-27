Family members say Kevin Poole, 15, tried to rescue his girlfriend after she fell into the Mississippi River on Saturday

Loved Ones Identify Missing Boy, 15, Who Tried to Save Girlfriend After She Fell Into Mississippi River

A missing 15-year-old boy has been identified by family members as Kevin Poole days after he tried to save his girlfriend from the Mississippi River.

Poole visited a New Orleans park near the river with his girlfriend, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, and her sister, 8-year-old Ally Wilson, on Saturday, according to WWL-TV.

During their visit, Brandy slipped and fell into the water, prompting Poole — a student and football player at LB Landry High School in New Orleans — and Ally to enter the water in an attempt to help her, the outlet reported. Ultimately, all three were pulled down by the river's current and have not been found since.

"I need my kids. They know I need them," Octavia Wilson, mother to Brandy and Ally, told the outlet.

Wilson, who has a heart condition, told WWL-TV the children were allowed to go outside on Saturday because she had to go to the hospital.

"My daughter said she was trying to give me a break," she said. "I don't need a break, I need my children."

The girls' father, Allen Berry, told investigators that Saturday was the first time he allowed his children to go out on their own.

"My babies are in there," a panicked Allen Berry told investigators during the search, according to NOLA.com.

Family member Nedra Berry described what happened Saturday as a "freak accident," in comments made to FOX affiliate WVUE.

"God knows I wish it would've never happened," she said.

Keyaka Davis, an aunt to the children, told WVUE the family is aware the children likely won't be found alive.

"These are children," Davis said. "We're calling them our little angels now."

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the group on Sunday night after its teams traversed 93 miles of the river in an effort to locate them.

"The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I've made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children," Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander, said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time," Denning added.

The New Orleans Police Department and a private dive business were continuing their search for the three children on Tuesday, WWL-TV reported. PEOPLE has contacted the NOPD for updates.

Mark Michoud, a diver who is helping the family in their search, hopes to offer the children's loved ones some solace by finding them.