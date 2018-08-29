Minnesota Toddler Recovering After Being Pinned Underneath Van: She's the 'Strongest Lil' Lady'

A Minnesota toddler is in recovery after she was hit and run over by a slow-moving vehicle, becoming pinned under the car during a family outing at a local park on Saturday.

Kenzie Moran, 23 months, was walking with her siblings across a parking lot at Chippewa Park in Brandon Township when Jason Borstrad, 32, accidentally struck Kenzie with his minivan, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The car rolled onto the little girl, pinning her underneath.

“I was scared,” Kenzie’s mom, Catherine Moran, 32, told WDAZ. “She’s my baby. As I saw her face, when she was pinned, I knew right there I was going to do everything possible to get her out. Mommy mode kicked in.”

Then, two strangers, brothers Casey and Dustin Skinner, jumped into action, rushing to the parking lot to help the little girl, according to the Brainerd Dispatch. The brothers, who had been enjoying time with family at the park, lifted the van and freed the little girl.

She had reportedly been stuck under the axle next to the driver’s side front wheel, WDAZ reported.

“It was just unbelievable. It could have been one of my nephews,” Casey told the Dispatch. “It was so scary. I can’t imagine what the mom is going through.”

Kenzie was stuck under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes, Catherine wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the child. And Casey told the Dispatch that Kenzie appeared to slip in and out of consciousness after she was rescued.

Kenzie was airlifted to Saint Paul’s Gillette Children’s Hospital with scrapes, bruises on her back and head, and a severed big toe, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Doctors reattached the toddler’s toe and Kenzie was in stable condition on Monday.

“She has a long road to recovery but we’re optimistic!” Catherine wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. In a follow-up address, Catherine called Kenzie the “strongest lil lady in the world!”

“She has blown me away,” the mom wrote. “I’m so proud of her!”