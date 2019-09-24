Kentucky Woman Missing for 5 Days After Vanishing from Her Airbnb in the Virgin Islands

Image zoom Lucy Schuhmann Virgin Islands National Park

Family and friends are “very worried” about a 48-year-old Kentucky woman reported missing last week after vanishing from an Airbnb while on vacation in the Virgin Islands.

The owner of the Airbnb in Coral Bay on St. John reported Lucy Schuhmann missing on Thursday after she failed to check out as scheduled, according to a statement from Virgin Islands National Park.

“Her belongings were in her room, and her rental jeep was subsequently found at the Salt Pond parking area in Virgin Islands National Park,” authorities said in the statement. “A day pack belonging to Ms. Schuhmann was found on the Ram Head Trail, but offered little information.”

Park Superintendent Nigel Fields said crews were desperately hoping to find Schuhmann before the dangerous weather hit St. John, CNN reported. Tropical Storm Karen is expected to bring flash floods, mudslides and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

“Finding Lucy is a top priority,” Fields said recently, according to CNN.

However, authorities suspended the search due to the weather on Tuesday after spending days scouring the land and the waters in the trail area.

Schuhmann was vacationing on St. John alone, WDBR reported, and concerned family and friends set up a Facebook page titled Lucy Schuhmann – Missing to coordinate search efforts and share updates.

“Nobody wants to say foul play so we’re just hoping that something comes up,” Sas Nemeth, who has been helping in the search, told the station. “This is very unusual. I’ve been here for 20 years and I don’t remember someone actually going missing like that.”

RELATED: ‘Very Special’ Single Mom of 2 Who Helped Search for Missing Persons Disappears

The family has requested privacy amid the search and park officials are urging anyone with information to call (866)-995-8467. Schuhmann’s friends have sent well-wishes to the family and shared photos of the woman on the Facebook page.

“I am an old friend of Lucy’s in Louisville and I wanted to say that I along with many of her old friends are very worried about her,” one Facebook user wrote in a post on the page. “I really appreciate everyone’s effort in the search for her.”