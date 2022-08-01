Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE she believes her mother Carol Miller "would not have left" the side of her father James Miller, who was bedridden, amid the flood

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week.

James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Collins, 22, says that James, who was bedridden, and Carol were "the biggest-hearted people" in her life. Initially her great aunt and uncle, the duo adopted Collins when she was 4 years old.

"If anything happened to any friends or any family or anything in the community, they were out there trying to help," she says.

Making the loss even more devastating for the family, Collins says her uncle Bobby Beaver and his mother Betty lived on the same street as her parents and are also believed to be dead.

Kentucky Woman Loses Both Adoptive Parents in Historic Flood: ‘They Were the Biggest Hearted People' James Miller, 73, is among those killed in the historic Kentucky floods | Credit: Courtesy of Ashley Collins

Many questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Carol and James Miller, but Collins is certain of one thing: "She wasn't going to leave my dad," she says. "They had been married for 50 years, and she always told me that if anything happens, she wants them to go together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I know that she would not have left him," Collins adds. "Whether it would have saved her life or what, she was going to stay with him until the very end."

Now Collins is trying to pay tribute to her parents, who "were constantly, honestly giving out their last dime to help people," Collins says.

"And even though it made them struggle, they were still happy because they knew everybody else in the family was okay," she adds.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Entire Families' May Have Been Lost in Ky. Flooding, Says Gov. Andy Beshear

Collins is just one of many people the Millers helped in life. The couple took her in when she was 3 years old and gave her "the best life that I could ever ask for," she says.

"[My parents] have literally done everything in the world for me," Collins explains. "I don't know how many times that I didn't even have to ask for help, and they automatically were there no matter what."

Collins has created a GoFundMe campaign to help repair her childhood home and replace some of her son's clothes and baby gear kept at the home.