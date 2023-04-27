Kentucky Woman 'In Shock' After Winning $140,000 Lottery Prize: 'Early Birthday Present for Me'

This Kentucky woman received a very lucrative birthday surprise after playing the lottery!

A woman named Hanna Turner won $140,000 in an Instant Play phone game — a win she considered an early birthday present, according to lottery officials, per ABC affiliate WHAS-TV.

Turner was on the couch last Friday when she added $100 to her account in the app, lottery officials said in a news release. Soon after betting $20 on the Emoti Collect Vacation Riches game, she realized she'd won the top prize.

"My mouth just like dropped to the floor and I was sitting there in shock," she told officials.

Then, she ran to wake up her boyfriend, who was asleep in another room — and "thought it was a joke" at first.

"We literally turned on music and danced all day, until I had to go to work…. We were on a high," she said, according to the release.

"My birthday is coming up, so early birthday present for me," she said of the winnings, just over $100,000 after taxes.

But that woman hasn't been the only lucky birthday winner in Kentucky recently.

Earlier this month, lottery officials announced that an unnamed woman won half a million dollars in a scratch-off prize on a $20 ticket her husband bought her as a birthday gift.

"It's hard to buy for somebody who has everything, so I thought, I'll give her $100 in Scratch-offs," the man in question said to lottery officials, per the statement, which was posted online.

The man was more surprised than anyone when his wife landed a matching number on one of the $20 scratch-offs later that night. "She comes walking in the living room and she says, 'Please tell me you didn't give me a joke card.' I said, 'What?' She said it again and I said, 'babe, I don't joke about money,'" he recalled to officials.

He picked up their hefty check from the Lottery HQ the next day. They're planning to put the funds in the bank for now and will figure out plans for the winnings later, per the release.