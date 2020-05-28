Ky. Mom and Her 2 Children Killed in Car Crash After Birthday Celebration: 'A Horrible Nightmare'

Christi Diaz, her children – Mackenzie Conn, 12, and Joshua Diaz, 14 – and the other driver Synthia Armstrong all died in the Meade County crash

A Kentucky family is in mourning after a mother and her two children were killed in a head-on collision shortly after attending a birthday party.

Christina "Christi" Diaz had just celebrated 44th birthday with her three children — sons Noah and Joshua Diaz, and daughter Mackenzie Conn — when they were involved in the fatal accident on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by relative Tammy Breehl.

Tragically, Noah, 11, was the only one in the Diaz-Conn family to survive. He is currently recovering from multiple injuries in a Louisville hospital, according to Breehl.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed in a press release that the other driver, Synthia Armstrong, had also died, but her only passenger, a 7-week-old infant, survived the Meade County crash.

"May 26th was supposed to be a day of celebration that turned into the most tragic loss my family has ever faced," Breehl wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The incident unfolded around 5:45 p.m. near 362 North Dixie Highway (US 31W) in Muldraugh, according to the KSP.

A preliminary investigation conducted by officials determined that Armstrong, 52, was driving southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when she crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with Christi's 2003 Cadillac CTS.

Both drivers, along with 12-year-old Mackenzie, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner’s office, the KSP said. Joshua, 14, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital but was also later pronounced deceased.

On the GoFundMe page, Breehl shared how Noah recalled the harrowing moments after he woke up from the crash and how he managed to escape the burning car.

"He said, 'I woke up and I was the only one awake. I tried waking up my mommy but she had blood on her face and wouldn't wake up. Nobody would wake up for me. I couldn't breath[e] from smoke in the car so I took off my seat belt and climbed out the back window. I accidentally kicked Josh climbing out, and I hope he is ok,'" Breehl wrote.

Once Noah successfully escaped the car, he was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the KSP.

"Noah will never forget their faces not waking up and having to climb out of the back window of the car with a broken clavicle, broken wrist, and with a large wound on his leg," Breehl added on the fundraiser.

At this time, it is unclear why Armstrong crossed the median while driving. The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Scott Wheatley with the KSP.

In the meantime, Breehl has been asking for donations on the GoFundMe page to assist the family with funeral and burial expenses, as well as supporting Noah in "coping with the tragedy of losing his family at the age young of 11."

"Danny Diaz (father to Joshua) and Brian Conn (father to Mackenzie and soul mate to Christi) have a lot on their plates right now. We are asking for everyone's help during this tragic time," she wrote. "Planning a funeral and burial for a Mother and her two kids in these trying times is more than the family ever imagined having to do. With no insurance plans to help ease the cost, we must ask for help."

"Please please keep us in your prayers," she added. "It feels like this has to be a horrible nightmare."

Breehl has also been providing updates about Noah's medical progress, disclosing on Wednesday that his recent surgery went well.

"He is expected to be able to go home shortly where he can grieve with family," Breehl wrote. "The outpouring for our family has been greatly appreciated. We feel your love and we need that so much."