Kentucky Man's Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After He Tossed It into the Sea as a Little Boy

"I just thought I'd throw it in the ocean and see where it went," Troy Heller said, recalling his thoughts as a 10-year-old on a trip to Florida in 1985

By
Published on January 10, 2023 01:40 PM

After 37 years at sea, a message in a bottle has been returned to the Kentucky man who once threw it into the ocean as a young boy.

It was 1985 when a 10-year-old Troy Heller squeezed a note into a Pepsi bottle and tossed it into the Atlantic Ocean during a trip to Vero Beach, Fla., according to CBS affiliate WLKY.

The bottle washed ashore in Sebastian — approximately 13 miles north of the spot where Heller threw it into the ocean — on Nov. 13, per the report.

"I just thought I'd throw it in the ocean and see where it went," Heller told the outlet, "so it's just amazing that it finally found its way back."

Two teachers reportedly spotted the bottle while helping clean debris on the beach following Hurricane Nicole, WLKY reports. But instead of keeping it, they handed it off to the Carrmax family, who happened to be nearby.

"We just feel really special that we ran into two wonderful teachers picking trash up after the hurricane," said Katie Carmaxx, who was walking with her wife Anna and daughters Kylie and Emmy at the time, per the report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Carrmax then went on a mission to find the man behind the message. They brought the bottle home, smashed the glass and pulled out the note, which featured Heller's name, age, address and phone number, according to a video the family shared on TikTok.

At the bottom of the page, Heller wrote, "P.S. whoever finds this call me, or write to me."

After a little detective work online, the Carrmax family eventually located Heller's current contact information, according to WLKY.

Heller said he was eating lunch one day when he received a call from Florida, which he ignored, followed by a text message from the same number, per the report. Attached to the message was a photo of the letter, which left Heller stunned.

"As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it," he explained. "I'm just surprised it didn't break," he later added of the bottle.

Kylie Carmaxx told WLKY that she was "really happy" to learn that they had found the mystery man. "I was really looking forward to seeing who he was," she said.

The Carrmax family eventually sent the letter back to Heller, along with their own note and photos of the message he wrote inside the bottle, according to their TikTok video, which has been liked more than 58,000 times since November.

"What an amazing journey!" the Carmaxx family said their note, according to the clip.

Since then, Heller has had the letters and photos framed for his Mount Washington home, according to WLKY. "It's something you never thought would happen," he told the outlet.

"I thought I'd just throw it out in the ocean and just see where it went, you know?" Heller explained. "It's just amazing that it finally found its way back."

Related Articles
5-Year-Old Girl Saves Lives of Two Baby Brothers After Car Crash Kills Both Parents, Jake Day and Cindy Braddock
Girl, 5, Saves the Lives of Her 2 Baby Brothers After Car Crash Kills Parents in Australia: 'A Miracle'
Go Fund Me for Danielle Marceline Girl Drowns
Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves and Survived on Water-Soaked Beans
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves, Survived on Water-Soaked Beans Before Rescue
Arya Singh
Mother Charged with Murder for Allegedly Tossing 'Baby June' into Florida Inlet in 2018 Cold Case
Married Megachurch Pastor Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman Returns to Pulpit
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA
Man Discovers $40K Ring While Combing Florida Beach and Happily Returns It: 'Karma's Always Good'
native american burial site. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVVSZvXWz-k.
Human Remains Uncovered Near Native American Burial Ground in Florida After Hurricane Nicole
N.H. Man Finds Wife’s Lost Wedding Rings in a 20-Ton Trash Trailer Thanks to a Celery Stalk
N.H. Man Finds Wife's Lost Wedding Rings in 20 Tons of Trash — Thanks to a Celery Stalk
A broken power line lays across a country road. It has snapped after severe winds.
2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida
Galway, United Kingdom: Former professional rugby player Damian Browne arrives in Galway after becoming the first person to row from New York to Galway at sea.
First Man to Row from New York to Galway, Ireland Rescued Near Finish Line After 112 Days at Sea
Competitor Tossed into Water by Great White Shark
Man, 19, Tossed into Water by Great White Shark that Destroyed His Surf Ski During Race in Australia
A downed tree blocks the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says
Rodrick Hutchinson Jr.'s family, teen dies on scooter
Fla. Teen Dies in Scooter Accident, Remembered as 'Straight-A Student' Who Wanted to Help Others
francesca teal
Mass. Man Spends Days Searching Sea for Stranger's Missing Wedding Ring — and He Finds It!
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise