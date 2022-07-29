At Least 15 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, one of the worst in state history, has risen to 15.
In a brief update on Friday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared that "heartbreakingly, we can confirm at least 15 deaths, but we expect that number to grow."
Beshear estimated that the death toll will likely "more than double" and "include children."
"We may have even lost entire families," he added.
Speaking with CNN on Friday, Beshear said that although eastern Kentucky often experiences flooding, "we've never seen something like this."
"Whole roads washed out — we still can't get to a lot of people. There is so much water. The current is so strong. It is not safe for some of the water rescues that we need to do," he added, noting that some residents had their homes "completely swept away in the middle of the night."
"This is so deadly, and it hit so hard, and it hit in the middle of the night," Beshear said of the flooding, which began on Wednesday.
With over 23,000 residents still without power as of Friday morning, first responders are working around the clock to help Kentuckians in need.
"Yesterday teams engaged in around 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues," Beshear shared in his Friday update.
However, as search and rescue efforts continue, flash flooding remains a danger.
Parts of eastern Kentucky as well as West Virginia remain at a moderate risk of flooding through Friday evening, according to the Weather Prediction Center and the National Weather Service. Per NWS Meteorologist Brandon Bonds, even small amounts of rain can "cause even more damage," according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
More than 6 inches of rain fell across eastern Kentucky overnight on Wednesday, causing massive property damage and leaving some streets underwater, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
In Floyd County, approximately 80 people have been rescued since heavy rains began in the area Tuesday, county Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told CNN.
"I've never seen this much water before," county Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told the outlet.