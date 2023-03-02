Kentucky Co-Workers Win $50K Jackpot with Scratch-Off Tickets They Bought on Their Break

This was one productive — and lucrative — day at work!

Kentucky co-workers Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell, who are both cashiers at a Valu Market store in Louisville, won big after picking up two scratch-off tickets on their break, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

"We were just messing around and decided to play," Trice told lottery officials of the mindset behind the purchases.

On their first ticket, which cost $30, the pair ended up winning $100. The next ticket they tried their luck with? A $50 500X scratch-off.

Right away, the more expensive ticket proved it was a winner, with the pair uncovering $500 in the first spot.

"We were excited about the first win," they said in a news release. "We even did a little fist bump."

However, the biggest celebration came when all was said and done, and they realized they'd had success in every spot.

All in all, they won a total of $50,000, which when split, netted each co-worker $17,875 after taxes.

Additionally, Valu Market will receive a $500 reward for selling the winning ticket.

To make matters even more exciting, when they claimed the winnings the next day, there was something else to celebrate: Mitchell's birthday.

As for what they plan to do with the money, Mitchell said he wants to put it towards housing and getting a car while Trice said she'll use hers towards rent and boosting her savings.

"I'll never forget it," Mitchell told lottery officials. "Definitely, a birthday to remember."