Ky. Candle Workers Sue Factory, Claiming They Couldn't Leave Before Deadly Tornado

Workers toil through the destruction at Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado with workers inside, in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021.

Workers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Kentucky candle factory where eight people died in a tornado.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC employees say they were denied requests to leave the building as the tornado approached during the night shift last Friday. The tornado outbreak impacted six states — including Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee — and tragically killed at least 89 people, 77 of whom were in Kentucky, making it the state's deadliest storm ever.

The suit, filed Wednesday in the Graves Circuit Court on behalf of Elijah Johnson and 109 "similarly situated employees," accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of refusing to allow them to "leave work before the tornado actually hit its place of business even though the Defendant had at least 3 hours' notice of the danger this tornado posed."

The court documents point to news articles that detail the accusations against Mayfield Consumer Products. Employee Haley Conder told the Associated Press that a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary action if she decided to leave work despite tornado warning sirens that went off at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Similarly, NBC News reported that at least five workers claimed supervisors told workers they would be terminated if they left the workplace early. Mayfield Consumer Products spokesman Bob Ferguson — who did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment about the suit — told NBC News that the allegations in its story were "absolutely untrue."

"We've had a policy in place since Covid began. Employees can leave any time they want to leave and they can come back the next day," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Spectrum News 1 — another outlet cited in the suit — reported that employee Kyanna Parsons-Perez said her immediate supervisor looked out for her and coworkers but that she questioned decisions from the top.

"Whoever his boss is probably should have said, 'We probably don't need to make those candles today. Maybe we should wait.' But they didn't," Parsons- Perez told the outlet.

With the lawsuit, employees are seeking compensation, punitive damages and legal fees with interest in a jury trial.

Lexington-based attorney William Davis, who is representing the victims, said in a press release, "Management at that factory caused, oversaw, and facilitated a shirking of decency with regard to duties of care, and faithful employees are now injured or dead, two weekends before Christmas."

"Two things seem never to stop in today's world of labor: Corporate greed and victim-blaming coverups," added Washington, D.C. attorney Amos Jones, who is also representing the employees.

An aerial view of debris and structural damage is seen at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as search and rescue operations underway in Mayfield, Kentucky on December 11, 2021. Credit: Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Speaking with the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Mayfield Consumer Products spokesman said he had not yet seen evidence from the employees nor talked with their attorneys.

"We live in a litigious society," Ferguson said, per the newspaper. "The only thing I would say is that it's unseemly they have people posted outside the coroner's office. We've heard from some of our people and their families who have been upset about that. It would be better if this out-of-town lawyer could give our people time to grieve."

Mayfield Consumer Products has set up an online fundraiser for victims of the tornado.

"We're heartbroken about this, and our immediate efforts are to assist those affected by this terrible disaster," CEO Troy Propes said on the company's website.

Mayfield Consumer Products Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The factory, which was the third-largest employer in the Western Kentucky area, had been especially busy making candles for the holiday season when the facility was leveled in the storm, according to the Associated Press.

An investigation into the deaths at the factory has been launched by the Occupational Safety and Health Program division of Kentucky's labor cabinet.

"There will be a level of review that will take months," Gov. Andy Beshear said while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, going on to emphasize that it was a routine probe.