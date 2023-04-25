Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'

Lou Conter, 101, is now the only remaining survivor from the USS Arizona

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 25, 2023 01:32 PM
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts. Photo: Lance Cpl. Robert Sweet/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

One of the last remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, which sank during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 102.

Ken Potts died on Friday at his home in Utah, Randy Stratton — the son of Donald Stratton, Potts' crewmate and friend, who died in 2020 — told the Associated Press.

Stratton told the news agency that Potts celebrated his birthday on April 15, a milestone he was happy to reach.

Although Potts "had all his marbles," he had been having difficulty getting out of bed. "He knew that his body was kind of shutting down on him, and he was just hoping that he could get better but (it) turned out not," Stratton said.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, per the news agency.

one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
US Navy/Interim Archives/Getty

Originally from Honey Bend, Illinois, Potts served in the U.S. Navy from 1939 to 1945.

Potts had been working as a crane operator, and was shuttling supplies to the USS Arizona on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, according to a profile by the Utah National Guard. When the attack occurred, he used his boat to transport sailors who had jumped into the harbor to the safety of nearby Ford Island.

"I still see and feel it...most times as a nightmare," he said at the time. "It was unbelievable how it could happen. It was turmoil. The whole place was on fire. The water was burning because the oil was on fire."

The attacks left 2,403 American personnel dead, including 68 civilians, and led to the U.S. formally entering World War II. 1,177 sailors died on the USS Arizona.

In a 2020 interview with the Americans Veteran Center, Potts said that what happened on that day left a lasting scar.

"For a long time, even after I got out of the Navy, out in the open, and heard a siren, I'd shake," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

101-year-old Lou Conter, who is currently living in California, is now the only remaining survivor from the USS Arizona, Stratton told the Associated Press.

"This is history. It's going away," Stratton told the news agency. "Our job now is to keep their memories alive."

Related Articles
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Los Angeles Lakers Game!
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California
Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Claimed Hours Before Expiration
joanna speaks
Missing Ore. Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside of an Abandoned Barn: 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense'
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
The cruise ship 'Celebrity Equinox' in the port of Toulon. The ship is part of the shipping company 'Celebrity Cruises' and has a length of 317 meters with a capacity of 2,850 passengers (Photo by JOKER / Helmut Metzmacher/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Celebrity Cruises Accused in Lawsuit of Improperly Storing Body in Ship's Cooler, Not Morgue
Los Angeles, CA - Will Ferrell shows his team spirit at the L.A. Kings game in Los Angeles. Pictured: Will Ferrell BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Ferrell Paints His Face Black and White to Support L.A. Kings at Stanley Cup Playoffs
alligator in grass
Woman, 88, Suffered 'Excruciating Pain' in Deadly Alligator Attack That Could Have Been Avoided: Lawsuit
Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Wife's Sudden Death Before First Anniversary Leaves Father of 2 Kids 'Terrified of a Future Without Her'
19-year-old Sydney West was last seen Sept. 30, 2020, approaching the Golden Gate Bridge
Family of Missing Student 'Baffled' After Footage Shows Her Vanishing 'into the Fog' Near Golden Gate Bridge
Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
Man Fleeing Police Crashes into Teens Waiting for Bus in 'Intentional' Act, Killing 15-Year-Old
Tyler James Williams makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Tyler James Williams on His Starry Childhood, from Patti LaBelle-Backing Parents to Trashing Studios
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
3 Dead After Strong and 'Erratic' Tornado Tears Through Small Oklahoma Towns, Damages College Campus
3 Dead After 'Erratic' Tornado Hits Oklahoma and Causes 'Significant' Damage to College Campus
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day