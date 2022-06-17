See All the Adorable Pictures from the Kempel Quintuplets' Father's Day Photoshoot with Their Big Sisters
Chad Kempel, who shares seven children with his wife Amy, is celebrating his first Father's Day since breaking a world record for half marathons while pushing his 4-year-old quintuplets in a stroller
"It's Full Volume"
Life in the Kempel house is full of love — and children. "There's always at least two or three people talking at the same time," says Amy, pictured here with husband Chad and kids Preston, Avery, Lincoln, Savannah, Grayson, Gabriella and Noelle.
World Record
Chad, 40, earned the record for fastest male marathoner to push a quintuple carriage back in April, according to Guinness World Records. "They were smiling the whole time," Amy, 38, says.
Devoted Dad
"He truly is a great dad. He's very loving," Amy says of her husband, who took on 4 a.m. training sessions so that his goal wouldn't take away from family time.
Setting a Good Example
"I've kind of always been like, 'We can do anything,'" says Chad. "Anything is possible."
Meet Cute
Almost as soon as they met in 2001, Amy and Chad knew they had something special. They have his former job at a grocery store to thank.
On the Same Page
Although their journey to becoming parents was full of heartbreak, Chad and Amy always knew they wanted children. "We found a person with common goals right there at the beginning," says Chad.
Defying the Odds
Chad says he wants "the quints to know how special they are and that most counted them out from the moment they were conceived, but they defied the odds."
Adjusting to Their New Reality
"How do you care for seven, all 3 and under?" Amy recalls wondering when it was time to bring their quintuplets, who were born in January 2018, home.
Home Life
"I'm constantly trying to multitask, yet I feel like nothing ever gets accomplished," says Amy, pictured here with husband Chad and kids Grayson, Savannah, Gabriella, Preston, Avery, Noelle and Lincoln.
Helping Hand
Amy says she is grateful for Chad's support during their "chaotic" days
Big Sisters
"They've always been really good helpers and I'm really thankful," Amy says of daughters Savannah, who just finished first grade, and Avery, who completed kindergarten.
Surrounded by Love
"This is more than I had ever dreamed of on that first date with Amy," says Chad. "I look at it as, it is the ultimate purpose, absolutely, in my life — to just be surrounded by all of these people."
Counting Their Blessings
"We truly are blessed with all of the kids," Amy says of their brood.
Loving Bunch
"The most important thing is that they're healthy, and they all are," adds Amy of their family. For more on the Kempels, read and watch their interview here.
