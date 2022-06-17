See All the Adorable Pictures from the Kempel Quintuplets' Father's Day Photoshoot with Their Big Sisters

Chad Kempel, who shares seven children with his wife Amy, is celebrating his first Father's Day since breaking a world record for half marathons while pushing his 4-year-old quintuplets in a stroller 

By Diane Herbst June 17, 2022 04:43 PM

1 of 14

"It's Full Volume"

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Life in the Kempel house is full of love — and children. "There's always at least two or three people talking at the same time," says Amy, pictured here with husband Chad and kids Preston, Avery, Lincoln, Savannah, Grayson, Gabriella and Noelle.

2 of 14

World Record

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Chad, 40, earned the record for fastest male marathoner to push a quintuple carriage back in April, according to Guinness World Records. "They were smiling the whole time," Amy, 38, says.

3 of 14

Devoted Dad

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"He truly is a great dad. He's very loving," Amy says of her husband, who took on 4 a.m. training sessions so that his goal wouldn't take away from family time.

4 of 14

Setting a Good Example

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"I've kind of always been like, 'We can do anything,'" says Chad. "Anything is possible."

5 of 14

Meet Cute

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Almost as soon as they met in 2001, Amy and Chad knew they had something special. They have his former job at a grocery store to thank. 

6 of 14

On the Same Page

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Although their journey to becoming parents was full of heartbreak, Chad and Amy always knew they wanted children. "We found a person with common goals right there at the beginning," says Chad.

7 of 14

Defying the Odds

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Chad says he wants "the quints to know how special they are and that most counted them out from the moment they were conceived, but they defied the odds." 

8 of 14

Adjusting to Their New Reality

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"How do you care for seven, all 3 and under?" Amy recalls wondering when it was time to bring their quintuplets, who were born in January 2018, home.

9 of 14

Home Life

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"I'm constantly trying to multitask, yet I feel like nothing ever gets accomplished," says Amy, pictured here with husband Chad and kids Grayson, Savannah, Gabriella, Preston, Avery, Noelle and Lincoln.

10 of 14

Helping Hand

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Amy says she is grateful for Chad's support during their "chaotic" days

11 of 14

Big Sisters

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"They've always been really good helpers and I'm really thankful," Amy says of daughters Savannah, who just finished first grade, and Avery, who completed kindergarten.

12 of 14

Surrounded by Love

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"This is more than I had ever dreamed of on that first date with Amy," says Chad. "I look at it as, it is the ultimate purpose, absolutely, in my life — to just be surrounded by all of these people."

13 of 14

Counting Their Blessings

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"We truly are blessed with all of the kids," Amy says of their brood. 

14 of 14

Loving Bunch

Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

"The most important thing is that they're healthy, and they all are," adds Amy of their family. For more on the Kempels, read and watch their interview here

By Diane Herbst
