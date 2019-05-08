'5-Year-Old Princess' Walks Out of the Hospital More Than 1 Month After Being Shot in the Head

A kindergarten student was able to walk out of a Virginia hospital on her own after being shot in the head by a bullet that came through the window of her family’s home in Henrico, Virginia.

After the shooting on April 4, sources told CBS affiliate WTVR that Kemiyah Edwards’ grandmother put her “into a car and stopped for help at the Oak Hill Shopping Plaza a few blocks away.”

The Henrico Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. that day and that the investigation is ongoing.

WTVR’s TV report showed Edwards leaving the hospital on Tuesday after a few difficult weeks in the intensive care unit.

Image zoom Kemiyah Edwards Facebook

A Facebook Fundraisers page that was created for the “5-year-old princess” says the funds will go towards Kemiyah’s healthcare.

“We are so thankful for all the donations, gifts cards and support that she already has received,” Reckalynn Harris wrote on Wednesday. “Please continue to pray for her.”

The page also notes that although Kemiyah headed home, “she has a very hard long road ahead.”

Harris has been updating the little girl’s supporters and shared a video of Edwards dancing.

“She had a long day yesterday seeing family and friends and it wore her out,” Harris added. “She still has another surgery that she has to have but is doing so well the family appreciates everyone. This has been a journey for all of us and will continue to be. Please still continue to pray for her.”

It was a long and difficult journey to get to where they are today. On April 21, Harris wrote that “Kemiyah is doing much better as she is moving all her limbs and showing more of her personality.”

“She is now doing therapy,” added Harris, “and we are hoping she will be walking very soon.”