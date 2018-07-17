Author Kelly Oxford, Who Started #NotOkay, Claims Her Ex-Husband Once Threw a Phone at Her Head

Kelly Oxford is opening up about the possible reason she and ex-husband divorced.

The New York Times bestselling author, 41, claimed her ex-husband James Oxford was allegedly abusive in a series of Instagram Story photos on Monday.

The mother of three divorced from James in 2016 after 17 years of marriage. That same year, Oxford started the #notokay hashtag on Twitter after a 2005 video conversation between Donald Trump and Billy Bush emerged in which the now-president how he liked to grab women by their genitals.

Women shared their stories of sexual abuse and sexual harassment on Twitter with #notokay. Now, Oxford is now explaining her own #notokay moment, beginning with what ended her marriage with a simple caption explaining that she was writing alone.

“Some days I just put on a ton of makeup and write alone all day,” she wrote. She continued, writing, “I’ve been threatened and scared to write about the marriage I was in, but I’m over it.”

“Abuse is hard to talk about. Especially when you’re the only one who sees it. It feels like a ghost,” Oxford explained.

“Don’t marry someone who throws a phone at your head, I did and I became a terrible person,” she continued, before adding, “I’M BETTER NOW.”

James Oxford did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The two married in 2007 and share three children together.

The screenwriter of Sausage Party has been open about being divorced and raising three children as a single parent.

In March, Oxford shared a selfie of herself on vacation while delving into her struggle with her ex-husband not being there.

“Oh hey, it’s me again. This is my first vacation with the kids and no dad and there have been waves of total depression and waves of total gratitude,” she wrote in the caption.

“Right now, I’m feeling shitty; I’m sharing because I know a lot of you are single parents and get it and don’t want to feel alone either,” Oxford continued.

“Anyhow, I just woke up, came to the beach and had a coffee alone (alone, not so shockingly, is hard after having a partner for 17 years) and wanted a cigarette, after nearly 4 months of quitting, but didn’t smoke,” she added.