Radio Presenter and Mother, 39, Dies in 'Tragic' Train Accident During Shopping Trip

A former BBC broadcaster is dead after she was struck by a train in Great Britain in what her family is calling an “unintended and tragic accident.”

Kelly Jobanputra’s father, John Stooke, confirmed to the Swindon Advertiser that Jobanputra is the woman police found dead near Swindon station around 2:14 p.m. local time on April 26.

“We are completely and utterly bereft to lose such a vibrant, attractive, courageous and well-loved family member at such a very young age,” Stooke told the publication of Jobanputra, 39.

“She was in good spirits when she left at lunchtime to go to Asda,” he continued. “It seems that, whilst the circumstances are not at all clear, this may well have been, in the end, an unintended and tragic accident.”

British Transport Police confirmed the death to PEOPLE but did not reveal the victim’s identity.

“Officers were called to the railway close to Swindon station after reports of a casualty on the tracks,” police said in the statement.

“Paramedics also attended however a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, her family have been informed,” police continued. “This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Jobanputra, a mother of two, worked at local radio stations for 15 years before producing BBC’s Radio 6 Music. Jobanputra also worked as a reviewer for several publications, including SwindonWeb.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Kelly Jobanputra, our gorgeous @SwindonWeb ‘Mum About Town’, who has tragically died aged just 39,” the SwindonWeb team tweeted.

Since the death, social media users have sent their condolences to Jobanputra’s husband, Vikesh Jobanputra, on his Facebook page — which is filled with photos of Jobanputra and the couple’s two little ones.

Now, Jobanputra’s father says that as her family mourns the loss of the journalist, they are thinking of the train operator involved in the incident.

“Our thoughts are not solely with the devastation to our own family,” Stooke told the Advertiser. “We also believe the train driver was naturally traumatized and he or she also remains very much in our thoughts and prayers.”